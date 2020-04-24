Dr. Zorba Paster: More myths about the COVID-19 pandemic

Unfortunately, the battle for good information is difficult, especially considering where much of the bad information originates. That’s why I suggest going to Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Wisconsin State Journal, Wisconsin Public Radio, NPR and PBS.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

You need to “sift and winnow” to find the real truth — there’s lots of junk out there.

Fiction: If I wear a mask, it will protect me from COVID-19.

Fact: Perhaps it will, but let’s get to the skinny. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mind about masks for several reasons.

First off, if you have COVID-19 but don’t know it — because the virus spreads several days before you get symptoms, and many people never develop symptoms at all — wearing a mask can help to keep it from spreading.

Now, if it’s an N95 mask, the kind medical professionals use and specially fitted for you, then it will work fairly well for prevention. As for other masks, made of cloth or thin paper, when you breathe, you push air along the sides of the masks, around the cheeks and above the eyes. When you breathe in, your intake also comes through those same areas. It cuts droplets down, but not down anywhere near zero.