Dr. Zorba Paster: More fruit and veggies to reduce diabetes risk

This was part of a huge study, 340,000 people in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC-InterAct) study from eight European countries. After adjusting for lifestyle, social and dietary risk factors for diabetes, blood levels of vitamin C and carotenoids and summing them up together, participants were given something called a “composite biomarker score.” The higher the score, the less the risk. Those who were in the top 20 of this score had a 50% lower risk of developing diabetes. Wow! Researchers estimated that just 2 ounces to 4 ounces of fruits and veggies a day could dramatically lower the risk of becoming a diabetic.

In the second study, researchers looked at whole grain food intake of 36,000 men and 158,000 women from the Nurses’ Health Study and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. After adjusting for lifestyle and risk factors for diabetes, participants in the highest category for total whole grain consumption had a 29% lower rate of type 2 diabetes compared with those in the lowest category.

For individual whole grain foods, the researchers found that consuming one or more servings a day of whole grain was associated with a 20% lower risk of getting diabetes. One example was oatmeal. Those who consumed two or more servings a week reduced their diabetic risk by nearly 15% compared to those who never at whole grains or high fiber cereal.

My spin: More fruits and veggies for me, and more whole grains and oatmeal for breakfast. Stay well.

