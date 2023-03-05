I love coffee. Anyone who has read my columns over the years knows that.

I drink a couple of mugs in the morning, have a smaller cup at lunch, and then at 4 p.m., I have an espresso. If I’m out and about, I buy it, but I have a wonderful machine at home that makes it up in a jiffy.

Oh, and another thing: If I have something to do later in the day, I take a nap right after that espresso. When I wake up, I’m cleared and ready to rock and roll. I clearly like java.

When the Dutch introduced coffee in New Amsterdam, or what we now know as New York City, the people there were still drinking their morning beverage of choice. Nope, it wasn’t tea. It was rum.

That’s right — the good old-fashioned alcoholic beverage was what they drank to start out their day. You can just imagine who was more productive, the rum drinkers or the new coffee drinkers.

But enough of that. I’m writing because of an interesting study that showed it’s possible drinking coffee regularly might keep type 2 diabetes away from women who had diabetes during pregnancy.

Now, we know women who have diabetes during pregnancy, called gestational diabetes, are 10 times more likely to develop diabetes as they get older. We also know gestational diabetes is more and more common, and that diabetes in general has become more common. So this is worth exploring.

To investigate, Cuilin Zhang, director of the Global Centre for Asian Women’s Health in Singapore, went to work. Zhang is a professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore.

Her team, in collaboration with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Institutes of Health, examined the roles of long-term coffee consumption after pregnancy and subsequent risk of developing type 2 diabetes among women who had gestational diabetes. In all, they followed 4,500 women looking at variables that might lead to diabetes — exercise, weight loss, the usual stuff. And they looked at who drank coffee and who didn’t.

What they found surprised them.

The more coffee a person drank, the less likely they were to develop diabetes. Those who drank one cup a day were 10% less likely to become a diabetic. For two to three cups, it was 17% less, and those who drank four or more cups of coffee a day were a whopping 53% less likely to develop diabetes. Interestingly, decaf didn’t seem to count in this, but there were too few women drinking decaf to make a conclusion.

My spin: Now what’s going on? One theory is that the bioactive components in coffee, such as polyphenols, naturally occurring plant micronutrients, might be at work here. But coffee is a complex beverage — the No. 1 beverage, by far, that we humans drink. Not just for the flavor but for the buzz.

This is a complex question that certainly can’t be answered with one study. The study is provocative, but certainly not conclusive. What it does show, once again, is that the popular beverage of choice for most people is healthful. And study after study has shown coffee is not harmful unless you sweeten that coffee too much.

Ah ... that’s a different issue. A Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino clocks in at 500 calories, or nearly 25% of the calories you need for the entire day. If you drink one or two of those every day, coffee’s protective effect just might go out the window. Stay well.