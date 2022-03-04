Dr. Zorba Paster: More advice for today's young people on longevity, video games and more

This column is continuation of last week’s column, where I answered students’ questions from a few years ago when I was at a school near Salt Lake City.

Why do women live longer than men?

I don’t think anyone knows the answer. Some believe estrogen is the key. Others believe the men have more belly fat than women. That’s a risk factor for heart disease.

Still others theorize it’s the stronger social relationships women have, compared to men. Or perhaps it’s just that male testosterone leads guys to burn out sooner. I’ll punt here.

How many hours spent playing video games is too many?

Before COVID, we said two hours of screen time max. With COVID and the ensuing social isolation it caused, that went out the window. But I think the two hours of playing on the screen is still a good gauge.

Back in the day, kids went outside to play. Now, it’s more “play with your thumbs” than run around outdoors. If you think you’re spending too much time on the screen, then you are.

Do you believe we as humans will ever live 200 years?

That’s a long, long time. And if you were disabled, had hearing that went bye-bye, bad eyes, bad skin, bad teeth, bad everything, you wouldn’t want to live that long. But let’s look at what was expected years ago.

Back in Revolutionary times, the average Joe lived to 29. Around the time of the Civil War, it was up to the mid-30s. At the turn of the century, it jumped to 49. And when I was a kid, life expectancy was in the mid-60s.

The average man today will live until 76, with women topping 80. And in some countries like Japan, it’s nearly 80 for men and 85 for women.

This is a whopping change that occurred over the last 100 years due to immunizations, clean water, better prenatal care, cancer screening, less smoking, better food, exercising right, blood pressure control, cancer screening — I could go on and on.

No one in 1900 expected such numbers. So I have no idea how long a high school student today might live, but I bet it’s longer than I’ll live.

Do pills for depression increase the risk of suicide?

Great question. In 2004, the Food and Drug Administration issued a “Black Box Warning,” its highest warning level, to prescribers for antidepressants. The FDA said these drugs were associated with an increased risk of suicidal thinking, feeling and ultimately suicidal overtures in young people, even though there was no evidence of an increase in completed suicide.

This was based on data that, in my mind and the mind of many others, was flawed. Nonetheless, the analogous agency in the UK then did the same thing.

The results were not good. Over the next few years, there were more suicides in young people because prescribers were afraid to prescribe them for kids who truly needed them.

The rate of depression screening took a dive, as did the diagnosis of depression. Doctors didn’t want to prescribe these drugs, so they stopped looking for a reason to do so.

Antidepressants are lifesaving for those who truly need them. Unfortunately, taking them carries a stigma that isn’t present with other lifesaving drugs such as penicillin, high blood pressure pills or heart drugs.

Bottom line is, antidepressants save lives. Stay well.

