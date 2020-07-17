Dr. Zorba Paster: Money matters in changing public health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was a smoker. I’ve mentioned this before – I often mention this to my patients. I thought it was cool to smoke in college. Back in the day, in the 1960s, exercise was for the jocks, smoking was for the cool kids. How dumb it was and how cheap.

I could buy a pack of Marlboros or Newports for 25 cents. When it went up to 34 cents I couldn’t afford it. Yep. I finally quit because it cost too much. I was actually drinking powdered milk because I was short of cash because I was spending it on smokes. How dumb.

Now stay with me a bit. In today’s dollars, 34 cents comes out to $2.40. If you’re a smoker you know that a pack of cigarettes costs a lot more—about $8. What’s the difference? Most of the price increase is taxes. It has been shown that the higher the price of the cigarettes, the less likely you are to smoke, the less likely teens are to start smoking.

So former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg tried to increase the tax on sugary drinks. “We Don’t Tread on Me” Americans decided that was dumb, no way you were going to pass a “sin” tax on my 64 oz. slurpee, which by the way contains 64 sugar cubes equaling almost 1,000 calories, half of what most of us need for an entire day.