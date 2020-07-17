Dr. Zorba Paster: Money matters in changing public health

I was a smoker. I’ve mentioned this before – I often mention this to my patients. I thought it was cool to smoke in college. Back in the day, in the 1960s, exercise was for the jocks, smoking was for the cool kids. How dumb it was and how cheap.
I could buy a pack of Marlboros or Newports for 25 cents. When it went up to 34 cents I couldn’t afford it. Yep. I finally quit because it cost too much. I was actually drinking powdered milk because I was short of cash because I was spending it on smokes. How dumb.
Now stay with me a bit. In today’s dollars, 34 cents comes out to $2.40. If you’re a smoker you know that a pack of cigarettes costs a lot more—about $8. What’s the difference? Most of the price increase is taxes. It has been shown that the higher the price of the cigarettes, the less likely you are to smoke, the less likely teens are to start smoking.
So former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg tried to increase the tax on sugary drinks. “We Don’t Tread on Me” Americans decided that was dumb, no way you were going to pass a “sin” tax on my 64 oz. slurpee, which by the way contains 64 sugar cubes equaling almost 1,000 calories, half of what most of us need for an entire day.
But what we didn’t do Mexico did. And according to research published in the BMJ they’ve cut sugary drink consumption significantly.
Mexico has some of the highest levels of diabetes, overweight residents, and obesity in the world. We may be in trouble but they’re in even more trouble. So in 2014 they started put a 5 cent tax on a 1 liter bottle of soda – that translated into a 10% price increase in sweetened drinks.
Researchers followed Mexican eating and exercise habits in a study called Health Workers Cohort Study from 2004 to 2018. Several times during the year participants fill out a detailed questionnaire about their food and drink consumption. They found that after the tax about 5% of the people stopped drinking sugary drinks completely and nearly 10% cut their consumption down quite a bit – if they were high users they still drank the sweet stuff but drank less.
My spin: Money counts. As long as we have cheap sugary drinks that fly off the shelves we’ll have diabetes. Back in the 1950s the average American consumed about 100 – 8 oz. bottles of soda a year. Now we consume the equivalent of 750 – 8 oz. bottles of soda every year. Wow. That’s part of our weight and diabetes problem. We’re addicted to sugar – we drink it all the time.
Good news on the Zantac Ranitidine front, the cancer risk might be lower than we think. If you took this drug for heartburn or GERD, you can’t get it now because of the fear that trace amounts of nitrosamine compounds in this H2 inhibitor drug could cause cancer. But that might be unfounded.
Researchers looked through longitudinal records in the IBM Explorys database – roughly 65 million individuals, including 1.6 million who had taken ranitidine and 3.4 million users of a different H2 inhibitor, famotidine, for which nitrosamine contamination is not known to be an issue. Researchers found the incidence of cancer was actually lower in the ranitidine user group than in the famotidine (26.4% vs 31.1%). When they restricted the analysis to individuals without major cancer risk factors such as smoking, obesity, and family history, there was no difference at all in cancer rates in the ranitidine and famotidine users.
My spin: The Zantac scare was much ado about nothing. It was an overreaction to a “possible” contaminant. Science is messy.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.
