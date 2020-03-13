Dr. Zorba Paster: Moderation is key to alcohol consumption

Let’s talk about booze. I’ve lived in Wisconsin most of my life. When my kids come over, we usually head to the fridge for a cold brew. It’s our tradition.
But I came from a family in Chicago where nobody drank. When you went to any relative’s house, they offered you a drink — a Coke or Fanta. That’s it.
I remember when I went to my Aunt Shirley’s house for a family picnic, I knew there wouldn’t be a cold brew, so I brought a six-pack. Being who I am, I consumed two of them during the entire afternoon.
The next year when I showed up again for the family picnic, she handed me those same leftover brews and said, “Here’s your beer.” Certainly not the Wisconsin way.
But there are problems with alcohol. We all know about them, but do we really know what the numbers are? Who is dying from too much booze and booze-related deaths?
Before I discuss research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, let me clear up a misconception. Quite simply, alcohol is alcohol. It doesn’t matter if it’s from beer or wine, a margarita or a shot of Jack, the body processes it the same way.
There are too many who think, “Well, I don’t drink hard liquor, so I’m OK.” Nope. Alcohol in any product — from Everclear (if you don’t know what that is, Google it) to light beer — is the same.
Now to the bottom line of the study: There have been large increases in alcohol-related deaths among all ethnic groups and all age groups. It’s getting worse year by year. The increase in issues among young people is frightening, as it may be a cause of future alcohol-related disease in the next decades.
What are we talking about? First off, there’s what you know already — car crashes. That’s a biggie. And violence — can’t discount that.
You have free articles remaining.
Look at the police sheets from any given Saturday night and you’ll see plenty of booze-related issues. There are other issues, too: premature babies, fetal death, risky sexual behavior — which can mean a baby you don’t want or diseases all the way to HIV.
High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, cirrhosis, cancer of the breast, mouth, esophagus, liver, colon. The list goes on. And let’s go to my favorite organ, the brain, where alcohol can lead to memory problems, dementia, depression, family problems, etc., etc., etc. You might say booze pickles the brain.
Researchers found a total of 425,045 alcohol-induced deaths from 2000 to 2016 — increasing with time.
Patients often ask me how much is safe to drink. So let me throw out some numbers.
In the U.S., a standard drink contains close to 1½ ounces of pure grain alcohol. That’s equivalent to 12 ounces of standard beer (5% alcohol per volume), 8 ounces of malt liquor, 5 ounces of wine, 1½ ounces of 80 proof hard stuff.
Moderate drinking is one drink a day for a woman, two drinks a day for a man. Binge drinking, which is the most common form of excessive drinking, is four or more drinks in one sitting for a woman, five or more for a man.
Heavy drinking is eight or more drinks per week for a woman and 15 for a man. By the way, pointing out the difference between men and women is not meant to be sexist, it’s based on how the body metabolizes alcohol.
So now that we have this data, what to do? We know we’re drinking less than we did back in the 1950s when “one for the road” was a common refrain.
We know that back in the days of yore, when the Dutch came to New England, they outperformed those Puritans because the latter were starting their morning with a glass of rum, while the Dutch were drinking coffee. You can see why they took over New York — once called New Amsterdam — where coffee is still brewing day and night.
My spin: If you’re drinking too much or if you know someone who is, why not take action? I’m not a teetotaler, and I do drink more when the Packers win. But moderation is the name of the game for a long, sweet life. Embrace it and you’ll live longer. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.