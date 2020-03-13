Dr. Zorba Paster: Moderation is key to alcohol consumption

Moderate drinking is one drink a day for a woman, two drinks a day for a man. Binge drinking, which is the most common form of excessive drinking, is four or more drinks in one sitting for a woman, five or more for a man.

Heavy drinking is eight or more drinks per week for a woman and 15 for a man. By the way, pointing out the difference between men and women is not meant to be sexist, it’s based on how the body metabolizes alcohol.

So now that we have this data, what to do? We know we’re drinking less than we did back in the 1950s when “one for the road” was a common refrain.

We know that back in the days of yore, when the Dutch came to New England, they outperformed those Puritans because the latter were starting their morning with a glass of rum, while the Dutch were drinking coffee. You can see why they took over New York — once called New Amsterdam — where coffee is still brewing day and night.

My spin: If you’re drinking too much or if you know someone who is, why not take action? I’m not a teetotaler, and I do drink more when the Packers win. But moderation is the name of the game for a long, sweet life. Embrace it and you’ll live longer. Stay well.

