Dr. Zorba Paster: Meditation, not medication, could help sharpen the mind

Are you forgetful recently? Are you making more mistakes than usual? Perhaps this is due to what I call COVID-amnesia.

This is where you just don’t remember as much because we’ve all been cooped up so long with so few people interactions that our brain just isn’t functioning like it used to. If you ask your friends, they might say it’s happening to them too.

But new research out of Michigan State University, the largest of its kind, shows that meditation, mindfulness training, might actually help you remember more and improve your brain.

So forget the snake oil sold on the web — gingko biloba and that billion-dollar fake pill Prevagen. Your memory improvement might all be in your mind. Let’s look at the research.

The study, published in the journal Brain Sciences, tested how meditation that focuses awareness on feelings, thoughts or sensations as they unfold in one’s mind and body was able to alter brain activity in a way that suggests increased recognition of errors. That is, it made you more aware of errors early on so you could correct them.

The meditation they studied was somewhat different than the common form of meditation, where you focus on a single object such as your breath or a single sound mantra. The type they studied is called open monitoring meditation.

Here’s the description: “It has you tune inward and pay attention to everything going on in your mind and body. The goal is to sit quietly and pay close attention to where the mind travels without getting too caught up in the scenery.”

Researchers recruited 200 participants to test how open monitoring meditation affected the way people detect and respond to errors.

These never-before meditators were taken through a 20-minute open monitoring meditation exercise while the researchers measured brain activity through electroencephalography, or EEG. Then they completed a computerized distraction test.

The EEG can measure brain activity a half a second before each meditator recognized they had made an error in the computer test. They found that those who were taught open meditation were more likely to have this quick response signal faster than the non-meditators.

The findings are a strong demonstration of what just 20 minutes of meditation can do to enhance the brain’s ability to detect and pay attention to mistakes.

While meditation and mindfulness have gained mainstream interest in recent years, Jeff Lin, the Michigan State researcher behind this study, is among a relatively small group of researchers who take a neuroscientific approach to assessing the psychological and performance effects of such activities.

One of the foremost researchers in this field is Richard Davidson, Ph.D., founder of the UW-Madison Center for Healthy Minds. The center’s mission is “to cultivate wellbeing and relieve suffering through a scientific understanding of the mind.”

Their scholarly work, done with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, is monumental. It includes the Healthy Minds app, introduced pre-COVID, which has helped many people cope with today’s stresses. Their app includes instructions on mindfulness meditation that you might find useful.

It also might help you improve your memory, something we’re all interested in doing. Stay well.

