Dr. Zorba Paster: Low FODMAP diet may help

Got it? It’s a gut problem about which we really have no idea.

Now, what’s nice here, in one way, is to give you a diagnosis, a title. Patients hate it when I say I don’t really know what’s going on — which is, by the way, the case with most IBS. But when we give it a label, there is a sense of relief. Ah, I have IBS. It’s not all in my head, although you see by the IBS definition that for some it is in their head.

So what’s the cure? Is there a cure? Is there a treatment? Is there something natural you can do that just might work? I refer you to the FODMAP diet.

FODMAP is an acronym that stands for Fermentable Oligo-, Di- and Monosaccharides and Polyols. These are types of carbohydrates that many people find hard to digest in the gut. They naturally occur in food and are often added to prepared food for taste and texture.

Those who are sensitive to FODMAPs often have small intestinal distention from the inability to fully digest them. Trying a low-FODMAP diet may help with the symptoms and awful discomfort you have been experiencing.

The diet is a bit tricky — not as simple as just eating your fruits and vegetables. That’s because some fruits and veggies contain more FODMAPs than others, and all foods no matter how healthy they seem will vary on the FODMAP scale. Try a Google search for “FODMAP diet” to learn what foods to eat and what to avoid. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.

