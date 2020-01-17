Dr. Zorba Paster: Lock up guns around children

Dear Doc: I’m upset. My 12 year old went to a friend’s house where he played with a gun. It was unloaded, but geez, it’s not safe.

I did call the parents to tell them they should lock it up. Others should do that, too. I want my child safe at other kids’ homes. — J.C., from Jacksonville

Dear J.C.: That is more common than you think. Research out of the University of Washington, from nearly 3,000 people who filled out one-page surveys, saw that nearly 40% of those who had guns had them in unlocked places.

In the last 10 years, approximately 7,000 people died from accidental shootings, and 2,500 of them were kids and adolescents. If you look at kids under 12, deaths from accidental shootings are about 100 a year — more than snake bites, more than bat bites, too many.

The bottom line is simple, focus on gun safety. If you have a gun, don’t be lax about it. Keep it safe. Keep your kids safe. And if you’re a hunter and want your children to follow in that tradition, it means hunter safety for your kids as soon as they are eligible.

Dear Doc: I always enjoy your show. My ears perked up when you mentioned lentils recently. I’d never eaten lentils until then.