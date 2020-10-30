Dr. Zorba Paster: Little downside in upping the Vitamin D

Now there is abundant proof that low vitamin D levels are associated with tuberculosis (TB), and respiratory infections although supplementation with D doesn’t seem to help in treatment.

So what about COVID? There is abundant evidence that people of color, African Americans, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans, are three to four times more likely to die from COVID than Caucasians. There are lots of confounding factors for many, not all, in this population — financial, social, access to medical care, health literacy, etc. But some believe that vitamin D may be a major player not only in preventing COVID infection but in its treatment.

One prospective study of 50 hospitalized patients treated with calcifediol, equal to a 4,000 IU daily dose of the usual supplement, showed that only one required admission to the ICU (2%), while of 26 untreated patients, 13 required admission (50%). The low levels of vitamin D in untreated patients are responsible, in part, for the increased death rate.

My spin: Lots of people are vitamin D deficient, roughly half of the U.S. population. The older you are, especially if you are chronically ill, the more likely you are to have low D. I don’t think that there is a downside for vitamin D supplementation — and the upside might be important, especially during the influenza and COVID season coming up.