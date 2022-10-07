Dr. Zorba Paster: Like it or not, grief has its own timetable

Dear Reader: Several years ago, I commented on the following email that I received. I want to follow up on this during this time of COVID.

Dear Doc: I related to your piece on how the death of a pet impacts your life. I’m a social worker. As you probably know, social workers have a high rate of burnout. As a doctoral student, I looked at those working in the neonatal intensive care unit, neuro-intensive care, cardiac-intensive care, hospital emergency departments, cancer centers, etc. What I found was that the loss of a pet within the previous two years was correlated with the highest rate of burnout and depression, higher than even the death or illness of partners, close relatives or friends. Only the death of a child was worse. We called it the “fluffy factor.”

Keep up the good work. — Barbara from New Jersey

Dear Barbara: I did some research on this. You are so right. Many of us forge an intense bond with these creatures. The more intense the bond, the more intense the grief. Queen Elizabeth said at Diana’s funeral that grief is the highest form of love.

A couple of years ago, one of my patients came in to talk to me about grieving for her mom, who had passed four months before. She was super close to her mom — her mom was always there for her and when her mom was in failing health, this woman stepped up to the plate to help her mom during her final days, her final hours.

But so many of us were not able to do that during the height of the COVID epidemic. COIVD is still here — COVID is here to stay, forever. But during that first pre-immunization time, so many of us weren’t able to hug our sick ones, to usher them through the last stages of life. And with that comes terrible anxiety and guilt — something that I’ve seen time and time again in my patients. For too many of them, this lack of opportunity to hug, to love, to laugh and cry, due to something that was out of control, has ended up producing something akin to PTSD. And how long does that last? Penny and my good friend Nancy, one of the wisest people I ever knew, once told us: Grief has its own clock.

This same grief can extend to those fluffy creatures with whom we so closely bond. For those of you who have never had a pet they connected with, this might be hard to understand. But losing a dog or a cat can be a traumatic experience. It can be just like losing a parent.

My dad lost three of his sisters to malignant melanoma — two in their 30s and one in her 40s. He never talked about it. One day, I asked him, “Do you ever think of your sisters?” He told me he thought of them every day. Shocked, I asked him why he didn’t talk about them with me. He said he didn’t want to bother me or burden me. Men brought up in the 1920s and ‘30s were raised not to show their feelings. When my mom died, my dad said that he wished he could cry.

My spin: Grief is individual. It has its own clock. It’s something we should all give its due respect. Be it for a loved one, or a loved pet. Stay well.