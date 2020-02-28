Dr. Zorba Paster: Keeping up with medical updates

More updates from the recent Mayo Clinic conference in Hawaii that I attended.
Coronavirus
Yes, it’s a big problem in China and it has the potential to be a big problem worldwide. The Chinese government was slow on the uptake — we’ll see how well they do now.
But don’t lose sight of the fact that influenza will kill more people this year for sure. In 2018, 40 million people got sick and 60,000 people died from influenza.
Immunizations reduce the risk you’ll die or get hospitalized from the flu by 60%. That’s still not where we want it to be, but we don’t have anything else.
So get your shots. Use hand sanitizer on your hands all day long, and dump the masks unless you’re in a doctor’s office, elevator or other close quarters. Unless you are professionally fitted, your mask probably leaks around the sides, meaning you’re breathing in all kinds of air.
Washing the hands is your best protection for influenza. And staying away from China is the best protection from coronavirus.
Vaping and e-cigs
The more we learn about it, the more dangerous it is. E-cig users inhale a liquid that’s been heated up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Talk about hot — that’s really hot.
You have free articles remaining.
Now, tobacco smoke can get this hot, too, but it’s not vaporized, into a gas, as e-cigs are. It’s smoke, and that appears to be a different story to the lungs.
Clearly marijuana e-cigs, which more often than not contain a vitamin E liquid, are bad for you. Whether the “legally” made ones from Colorado, Washington or Illinois are better remains to be seen — that is, whether they are safer.
If you’re going to get stoned, I’d stay away from the stuff. But back to nicotine: If you quit smoking with e-cigs, that’s fine. But if you’re going to smoke e-cigs regularly, you’re just replacing one bad habit with another, so think again.
Twenty years from now, you might just get emphysema like other folks. Clean fresh air is all that should go into your lungs. The more you sin, the more you risk.
Cholesterol and high blood pressure
Interesting here. Different medical societies have different recommendations. They’re not all on the same page when it comes to treating lipids and blood pressure. They all agree they should be treated, but how far to go and how low is an individual thing.
For blood pressure, anything above 130/80 should be treated. If it’s not too high, lifestyle changes are first — lose weight, exercise more, eat less salt and drink less booze.
If it’s over 140/90, I’d start with pills first then hit lifestyle and see if you can get off the pills. If you’re over 65, getting it below 140/90 may be all you need.
This is where individualization counts. Some need it lower, some can’t tolerate it lower because it causes side effects. No blanket recommendation here.
The other thing is that several pills working in different ways to treat hypertension are often better, with fewer side effects, than one pill pushed to its limit. No one wants to take more than one pill, but that might be just what the doctor ordered.
Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.