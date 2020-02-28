Dr. Zorba Paster: Keeping up with medical updates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now, tobacco smoke can get this hot, too, but it’s not vaporized, into a gas, as e-cigs are. It’s smoke, and that appears to be a different story to the lungs.

Clearly marijuana e-cigs, which more often than not contain a vitamin E liquid, are bad for you. Whether the “legally” made ones from Colorado, Washington or Illinois are better remains to be seen — that is, whether they are safer.

If you’re going to get stoned, I’d stay away from the stuff. But back to nicotine: If you quit smoking with e-cigs, that’s fine. But if you’re going to smoke e-cigs regularly, you’re just replacing one bad habit with another, so think again.

Twenty years from now, you might just get emphysema like other folks. Clean fresh air is all that should go into your lungs. The more you sin, the more you risk.

Cholesterol and high blood pressure

Interesting here. Different medical societies have different recommendations. They’re not all on the same page when it comes to treating lipids and blood pressure. They all agree they should be treated, but how far to go and how low is an individual thing.