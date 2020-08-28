Dr. Zorba Paster: Just wear a mask

There is a take-home message here: Masks work.

Now, I’ll grant you that’s only one case study, but it’s a real life study with real life consequences. It was real life where social distancing wasn’t possible, but masks were.

My spin: Dear readers, patients, friends and colleagues — whether you’re left or right, red, blue, purple or magenta; no matter what your belief system is, atheist or agnostic, live in a big city or in the boonies — if you want to get our economy up and running and the kids back in school, be a good citizen. Wear a mask.

Back in the 1800s, people spit all over the place. When we learned that tuberculosis was spread in spit, we put spittoons all around and told people to spit in the spittoons. Over time, they did it.

Then we decided you shouldn’t spit in public. Instead, you should use a tissue or handkerchief and spit into that if you needed to spit. You rarely see spitting on the ground any more, except at baseball and soccer games.

We need to do this with masks. We should make NOT wearing masks an unacceptable way to be in public. If we do that, we’ll flatten the curve, until we’re all vaccinated from this viral terrorist.