Dr. Zorba Paster: Just wear a mask

So let me paint a picture. You’re thinking of going to your favorite barber or salon and you’re worried about COVID-19.
You’re right to be worried, but you’re fretting over how your hair looks. The cut has grown out, the color is fading to gray. It’s just not the same “you” that you know is you. So what to do?
Let’s visit a salon in Missouri. The owner and stylists decided they would wear masks and all their clients would wear masks. They’d keep the place super clean, wipe it down after every patron.
They would keep social distancing between clients as best they could. They couldn’t maintain social distance between themselves and the clients — that’s just not possible during a haircut. But they planned to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and do the best they could, cognizant of the pandemic but trying to keep their jobs and make their clients happy.
Got the picture? Good.
Now, in the early summer, when the flowers were blooming, one of the stylists thought her allergies were blooming, too. They always did at that time of year. After a day or two, she felt a bit more ill, nothing dramatic but significant enough to get tested for COVID-19.
Guess what? It was positive. So all the stylists got tested. One other stylist turned out to be positive; she was the first stylist’s good friend and they’d had lunch together.
When the two stylists discovered they had COVID, they both self-isolated at home. The salon owner talked to local health officials, who suggested contacting all 139 clients the stylists had seen while they were infectious — clients who’d had their hair cut, facial hair trimmed, hair permed and colored, etc.
The stylists were within inches of each of these client’s faces — eyes, nose and mouth — for 15 to 45 minutes. The stylists never took off their own masks, but if you need your beard or mustache trimmed, you can’t do that through a mask. So during that time, the clients were unmasked.
All of the 139 people exposed to the stylists were told to quarantine for 14 days after their salon appointment. All were told to contact everyone they knew they’d been in contact with after the appointment.
In addition, all were offered free coronavirus testing, and 67 took that offer and got tested. Now a pop quiz: How many patrons turned out to have COVID-19? Ready, set, go!
The answer: none. Not one. Nada. Not a single patron tested had COVID-19. Shocking, isn’t it?
It’s not that the stylists or clients all wore N95 masks, the kind health care professionals use. In fact, very few did. Some wore surgical masks. Others wore bandana type masks. Homemade masks were really common. But all of them — and I mean ALL — were protected by their masks.
There is a take-home message here: Masks work.
Now, I’ll grant you that’s only one case study, but it’s a real life study with real life consequences. It was real life where social distancing wasn’t possible, but masks were.
My spin: Dear readers, patients, friends and colleagues — whether you’re left or right, red, blue, purple or magenta; no matter what your belief system is, atheist or agnostic, live in a big city or in the boonies — if you want to get our economy up and running and the kids back in school, be a good citizen. Wear a mask.
Back in the 1800s, people spit all over the place. When we learned that tuberculosis was spread in spit, we put spittoons all around and told people to spit in the spittoons. Over time, they did it.
Then we decided you shouldn’t spit in public. Instead, you should use a tissue or handkerchief and spit into that if you needed to spit. You rarely see spitting on the ground any more, except at baseball and soccer games.
We need to do this with masks. We should make NOT wearing masks an unacceptable way to be in public. If we do that, we’ll flatten the curve, until we’re all vaccinated from this viral terrorist.
Just like we don’t light up whenever we want to, wherever we are, just like we decided that we need a license to drive, we should all be wearing a mask – it is right, neighborly, patriotic, civic, good citizen thing to do. Period. Stay safe. And stay well.
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!