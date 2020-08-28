 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Zorba Paster: Just wear a mask
0 comments
topical

Dr. Zorba Paster: Just wear a mask

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

So let me paint a picture. You’re thinking of going to your favorite barber or salon and you’re worried about COVID-19.

You’re right to be worried, but you’re fretting over how your hair looks. The cut has grown out, the color is fading to gray. It’s just not the same “you” that you know is you. So what to do?

Let’s visit a salon in Missouri. The owner and stylists decided they would wear masks and all their clients would wear masks. They’d keep the place super clean, wipe it down after every patron.

Dr. Zorba Paster: Protect yourself -- and others -- by wearing mask

They would keep social distancing between clients as best they could. They couldn’t maintain social distance between themselves and the clients — that’s just not possible during a haircut. But they planned to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and do the best they could, cognizant of the pandemic but trying to keep their jobs and make their clients happy.

Got the picture? Good.

Now, in the early summer, when the flowers were blooming, one of the stylists thought her allergies were blooming, too. They always did at that time of year. After a day or two, she felt a bit more ill, nothing dramatic but significant enough to get tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Zorba Paster: More myths about the COVID-19 pandemic

Guess what? It was positive. So all the stylists got tested. One other stylist turned out to be positive; she was the first stylist’s good friend and they’d had lunch together.

When the two stylists discovered they had COVID, they both self-isolated at home. The salon owner talked to local health officials, who suggested contacting all 139 clients the stylists had seen while they were infectious — clients who’d had their hair cut, facial hair trimmed, hair permed and colored, etc.

The stylists were within inches of each of these client’s faces — eyes, nose and mouth — for 15 to 45 minutes. The stylists never took off their own masks, but if you need your beard or mustache trimmed, you can’t do that through a mask. So during that time, the clients were unmasked.

All of the 139 people exposed to the stylists were told to quarantine for 14 days after their salon appointment. All were told to contact everyone they knew they’d been in contact with after the appointment.

Dr. Zorba Paster: Sorting through COVID-19 facts and fictions

In addition, all were offered free coronavirus testing, and 67 took that offer and got tested. Now a pop quiz: How many patrons turned out to have COVID-19? Ready, set, go!

The answer: none. Not one. Nada. Not a single patron tested had COVID-19. Shocking, isn’t it?

It’s not that the stylists or clients all wore N95 masks, the kind health care professionals use. In fact, very few did. Some wore surgical masks. Others wore bandana type masks. Homemade masks were really common. But all of them — and I mean ALL — were protected by their masks.

There is a take-home message here: Masks work.

Dr. Zorba Paster: Anxiety is a big part of COVID-19 battle

Now, I’ll grant you that’s only one case study, but it’s a real life study with real life consequences. It was real life where social distancing wasn’t possible, but masks were.

My spin: Dear readers, patients, friends and colleagues — whether you’re left or right, red, blue, purple or magenta; no matter what your belief system is, atheist or agnostic, live in a big city or in the boonies — if you want to get our economy up and running and the kids back in school, be a good citizen. Wear a mask.

Back in the 1800s, people spit all over the place. When we learned that tuberculosis was spread in spit, we put spittoons all around and told people to spit in the spittoons. Over time, they did it.

Then we decided you shouldn’t spit in public. Instead, you should use a tissue or handkerchief and spit into that if you needed to spit. You rarely see spitting on the ground any more, except at baseball and soccer games.

We need to do this with masks. We should make NOT wearing masks an unacceptable way to be in public. If we do that, we’ll flatten the curve, until we’re all vaccinated from this viral terrorist.

Just like we don’t light up whenever we want to, wherever we are, just like we decided that we need a license to drive, we should all be wearing a mask – it is right, neighborly, patriotic, civic, good citizen thing to do. Period. Stay safe. And stay well.

+154 COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Zorba Paster mug

Dr. Zorba Paster

 David Stluka

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.

Dr. Zorba Paster

Dr. Zorba Paster is the co-host of “Zorba Paster On Your Health,” which airs at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays on the Ideas Network of Wisconsin Public Radio, in Madison on WHA 970 AM. Paster, who practices family medicine in Oregon, also appears regularly on WISC-TV Ch. 3.

Send questions to features@madison.com or write Wisconsin State Journal, Attn: Health Column, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

7,600 confirmed coronavirus cases on college campuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics