Dr. Zorba Paster: Joe’s famous turbo sinus cleansing is worth a try

Every year at this time, I get emails about Joe’s famous turbo sinus cleansing. In fact, I get more emails and comments about this method than nearly everything else.

Remember COVID? It’s still here. Remember influenza? It’s still here too. And what about RSV. And what about all the other pesky viruses that cause us to sneeze and suffer sinus congestion, to make our life miserable.

The common cold is something that happens to other people. When it happens to you, it’s a unique event. I know. I know. When I get it, Penelope always reminds me that I say it’s the worst cold I ever had. And it is, at least in my mind, because I seem to forget how miserable I’ve been in the past.

Now with masking up, like we did in years past, we’ve had fewer colds. But now that we’ve all forgotten about masking, at least so many of us have, the cold will come, and come and come. And that means clearing out your nasal passages as clean as a whistle.

Now before I give you Joe’s remedy, let me remind you that the vast majority of sinus infections are viral. That means no antibiotics. None. Nada. If you ask for one, you’ll probably get one, and if you get better, it’s an expensive placebo. Not necessarily expensive in that so many antibiotics are cheap generics, but expensive because you’ve subjugated your body to a drug that it didn’t need, thereby potentially weakening it. That’s right. Antibiotics kill good bacteria which help us stay well. That’s why so many women need an antifungal medication for a yeast infection after they’ve had a course of Amoxicillin, or Azithromycin, or for that matter any antibiotic.

So off to a few tips:

First of all: Hydrate. When we’re sick, we don’t feel like drinking. Drink lots. How much? Make sure that your urine isn’t concentrated, that it’s not the dark brown we see in dehydration.

Next — for hot liquids, like my mom’s chicken soup. She’s been gone for a quarter of a century, but in my mind hers is legendary. Perhaps your mom made good stuff, but it wouldn’t light a candle compared to my mom, because, she’s my mom.

Then — set up an ultrasonic vaporizer. This puts moisture into the air, which is especially important when you sleep at night. You might have a good humidifier on your furnace, but nothing beats a vaporizer next to your bed, especially if your nose is clogged.

And finally, I present, as I do every year with trumpets and drumrolls, my good friend Joe’s “saline solution for the ages.” It is dynamite. Every year, people want to know Joe’s secret. He was a chronic post-nasal drip sufferer. Since he invented this marvelous technique, people beat a path to his door asking him how to do it. (Not really, but that sounds good, doesn’t it?)

This technique results in a complete cleansing in the back of your nose, irrigating the opening of your sinuses, letting the mucus flow. It’s not like the wussy Netti pot, it’s more. It’s a Badger-strong supercharged method.

He has used it for years, and he swears that his sinuses have never been better since he used it on a regular basis. His life has improved now that he can breathe oxygen without mucus. A godsend.

You see, for many years, Joe suffered from congestion and a chronic post-nasal drip that made his life miserable. Doctor after doctor couldn’t offer him a remedy that would fit the bill. And that’s when Joe’s creative entrepreneurial spirit kicked in. If they couldn’t solve his problem, he would try to solve it himself.

And with that — drumroll, please — I present Joe’s fix for all you sinus sufferers out there.

First, grab some salt — preferably kosher salt. You can use Morton’s salt, but it contains other ingredients you don’t need.

Take a half-teaspoon of salt and put it in 2 to 3 ounces of water, about a quarter of a cup. Swish it around to dissolve, then fill your cupped palm with some of this high-dose saline mixture.

Now, here’s the key: Put your cupped hand, with just a teaspoon of the saline solution, up to your nose and vigorously and aggressively snort it up into one nostril. Suck it up with as much strength as you can muster. Snort in more air repeatedly.

Your natural nasal-sinus reflex will be to snort it out, expelling it into the sink — did I mention to do this over the sink in the bathroom? You are clearing your entire throat. Expect expectoration — voluminous as it may be.

Don’t be afraid of the sound you make, which will be similar to a rutting wildebeest (Joe’s words, not mine). Anyone who might be listening at the bathroom door will think something awful is going on. Make sure you tell them before you start that you are not dying.

Now repeat the process with the other nostril.

According to Joe’s cure, you need to do this several times on each side — bending a bit differently with each nostril suck — so you clean the entire sinus cavity. Side to side, back to forward, left to right.

Whew! What’s happening? You are scouring the back of your nasal passages with a high-pressure salt solution dissolving the gunk, allowing you to breathe free and clear.

This self-management of sinuses has made many a Joe better, including the Joe I know. Since he started his daily turbos, his life has improved immensely.

With Joe’s procedure, a new day has dawned in the natural treatment of sinus aliments, acute and chronic. Anyone with a drippy nose might want to try it. Stay well.