Dr. Zorba Paster: It's not overly dramatic to point out that obesity remains an epidemic

Back to traveling for a moment. A few weeks after our St. Louis trip, we went to visit our son Eli and his lovely wife, Xia. He lives in the Boston area, which gave us a chance to see Boston Commons and the surroundings.

What surprised us, what was right in front of our eyes, was that the obesity rate here, in adults and especially in kids, was not nearly as high. Not at all.

So why this difference? Undoubtedly lots of factors come into play, but the state of Massachusetts and its local communities have parks with lots of activities and summer stuff outside for kids. They have decided this is a community problem that needs to be addressed, the result being lower obesity rates in Massachusetts than in Missouri.

Back to the study for a moment. In the U.K., they have a program called Sure Start — it’s where kids 5 and under come to play, moms learn about good nutrition for their kids and how to support physical activity.

The program started in 1999. When it was supported by the community, kids’ obesity in those areas dropped. When the program lost funding, kids in those areas started racking up the pounds. There was a linear relationship — less funding for kids meant more obesity.