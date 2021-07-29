Dr. Zorba Paster: It's not how much time you have left, it's how many experiences

Decisions, decisions, decisions. How do we make them? Why are some of my patients more resilient than others? Why is it so difficult for some of them to take a step forward to improve their health?

Those are the questions I have pondered, researched and studied for many years, and I have come up with one definitive answer — there is no definitive answer to satisfy all of these questions.

Part of this is the old nature vs. nurture argument. Do you inherit the ability to manage yourself to better health, or is it learned along the way? Not clear there.

How does illness affect this? How does your individual economic situation affect it? How do inebriants, be it alcohol or marijuana, affect it?

It’s clear to me that all of those play a role.

The reason I’m getting to this is that the other day, my trainer Matt at Impact PT and Performance — a great guy who keeps me in good shape, strength and stamina — said he was listening to a podcast on stoicism. The narrator talked about how perspective matters when it comes to finding a solution.

Now, I’m an old guy; age 74 is not a spring chicken. I remember when I turned 30, thinking that was old. Boy, was I wrong. By the way, I thought the same thing when I turned 40 and 50, too.