Dr. Zorba Paster: It's not all bad. Acts of kindness do still exist

Dear Dr. Paster: I am afraid that “simple acts of kindness,” as you called them in a recent Sunday column, have been phased out of American society.

I have been worried for some time about the long-term effects of the paranoia we all experienced, perhaps justifiably at the outset, during the initial COVID-19 pandemic. The government and the media told us all to stay away from others, and this helped to promulgate an inarticulate fear of society overall during this time. Everyone else, it seemed, suddenly became “dangerous.”

But that initial panic-driven reaction seems to have become the norm, and the rebuff you received from that poor young man who refused to help you is, I fear, a portent of things to come.

I agree with you that it’s very likely he did not feel genuinely sorry for not helping you, but I also suspect that deep down he may be even sorrier he did not feel moved to help someone else. He may have discovered a gap in his own outlook that he hadn’t noticed until you brought it to the surface.

This perspective, of course, is being extremely generous; perhaps he simply refuses to be troubled by another’s plight, however minor.

I hope he is not in a situation soon where he requires a kind act by a stranger. But more concerning is the question of how far this sort of indifference to the lives of others will go, both in individual situations and in society overall. That is a very sad statement on life in America today. — M.L., from Madison

Dear M.L.: I don’t usually print nearly entire letters sent to me, but this one struck me as pertinent.

To summarize, the column I wrote was about picking up my wife from a baby shower. We couldn’t connect by phone, and the security door to the building she was in was locked.

A young guy in the lobby refused my request to walk to the baby shower room, about 50 paces down the hall, to tell them I was outside waiting for her. Sad story.

But now, a good story. Being the perennial optimist, I always look for them — this one found me.

My wife, Penny, and I were going to our favorite Mexican restaurant, La Hacienda, after a fine night at the Overture Center in Madison seeing one of the best musicals I ever saw, “Ain’t Too Proud,” about the Temptations. We were in a fine mood.

Penny has had surgeries that make it difficult for her to walk. Sometimes she uses a cane, other times a walker. When we go out to eat or to a show, a walker is safer and better.

And, by the way, for those of you who don’t like to use a walker because it makes you look old, get over it — especially if you actually are old. Walkers can keep you from falling, breaking your hip and dying. One-fourth of people over 65 who break a hip are dead within two years. But I digress.

After arriving at the restaurant, I got out of the car and helped my wife get situated with her walker, then we headed toward the door. As we approached, a young couple walked out of the restaurant passing us. The guy, who looked to be in his 20s, said something to the lady friend and then turned around, went back to the door, opened it and held it for us. He went out of his way to make sure Penny and I got safely in the restaurant.

My spin: Random acts of kindness are still around — for many of us. Stay well.

