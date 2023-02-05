Stress. Anxiety. Depression. These are things too many suffer from, an increasing problem in today’s world.

Mindfulness meditation has been used more and more to treat these problems, as well as things like post-traumatic stress disorder and eating disorders. It’s also a key component to control chronic pain for many people.

I ran across a fascinating study in the British Medical Journal that showed meditation may affect gut microbes. The bacteria that live in your gut do more than simply come out as poop. We need them to digest things, they make vitamin K for us, and do all sort of things we have yet to imagine.

Why don’t we know more? Because until recently, we didn’t study poop that much, as you can understand, since it’s yucky. Now, more and more researchers have found it might be a factor in autoimmune disease and other inflammatory processes.

Researchers publishing in the Journal of General Psychiatry have shown there might be a connection with gut heath, meditation and well-being. Let’s delve into the research.

It was a small study, but the first of its kind. Researchers compared the gut bacteria from a group of nearly 40 Tibetan monks compared to other Tibetans living in the same area to see if there were any differences.

Both groups ate basically the same food, but the monks practiced meditation for two hours a day for three to 30 years. None had used probiotics, antibiotics or fungal medication for the preceding three months. Both groups were matched for blood pressure, heart rate, age, etc. — all the things that matter when it comes to a good study.

Results showed that both groups had Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes species, the dominant gut microbes generally found in stool. But the monks had 40% Bacteroidetes vs. 6% for the lay people. They also had more Megamonas and Faecalibacterium, other common nonpathological bacteria in our stool.

Next, all had lab tests done, which showed inflammatory markers were higher in the lay group than in the monks.

So, what might be going on here and why is it important? More and more research shows that gut microbiomes are important.

There is a theory that a gut-brain axis affects the immune system and hormonal signaling through the vagus nerve, the main component of the parasympathetic nervous system, which oversees an array of crucial bodily functions.

The vagus nerve is responsible for the regulation of internal organ functions such as digestion, heart rate and respiratory rate, as well as vasomotor activity and certain reflex actions like coughing, sneezing, swallowing and vomiting. When you have a gut feeling — a real one, not a figurative one — that’s partially due to the vagus nerve.

When you’re frightened or fearful, the sympathetic nervous system kicks in, creating that “fight-or-flight” response. The vagus nerve, which controls the parasympathetic nervous system, does the opposite.

When you’re out of harm’s way, the vagus nerve calms you. This is where your gut comes in, and perhaps your gut microbes.

My spin: Regular mindfulness meditation, practiced for several years, may help to regulate the gut microbiome and lower the risks of ill health, both physical and mental. Stay well.