Dr. Zorba Paster: Is it safe to fly yet? Consider these factors

I have lots of patients asking me about airline travel — how safe is it? Should they fly now, given the COVID-19 pandemic?

There is not one answer for all. Certainly if you’re over 60, have a preexisting disease such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer, you should think twice before buying that ticket. Ask the question, “Is it worth the risk?”

Everything has risk, from driving down the country highway near my house to staying at home day in and day out. Evaluate it and choose.

Information published in a paper just released in the Journal of the American Medical Association may help in the decision-making process.

The novel coronavirus is emitted when someone talks, coughs, sneezes or sings, mainly in droplets that travel a short distance. There are smaller aerosol particles that can remain suspended and travel farther, but those are not the primary way COVID-19 is spread.

Touching the hand of someone who has COVID or touching a surface they’ve touched also can spread the virus. But again, it’s that direct contact with droplets that has shown to be the primary way COVID-19 spreads.