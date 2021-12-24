Dr. Zorba Paster: In 2022, make your resolutions attainable and life-affirming

OK, it’s that time of year to set up those resolutions many of us start on Jan. 1 and end on Jan. 2.

I kid you not. The average New Year’s resolution lasts just one short day, then we toss it. So why on Earth do we make these every year at this time?

Is it tradition? Of course it is. Is it a real desire to improve ourselves? Of course it is. Is it reasonable? Well, that’s another story.

Reasonable on Jan. 1 doesn’t mean reasonable on Feb. 1. That’s the whole problem with these things. We tend to bite off more than we can chew, think we can do more than we can really do. It’s not that trying to do a lot more won’t pay off, but rather that it’s hard to attain.

So with that, my first resolution is to make my resolutions attainable. It’s not that easy. Because I, like many of you, gentle readers, really want to hit it out of the park.

My golfing buddy, who happened to be my office mate, always said if you want to get a good score golfing, chip to get the ball within a bushel basket of the hole, then you can put it in. Too often, we try for that home run only to see that we strike out.