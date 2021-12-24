Dr. Zorba Paster: In 2022, make your resolutions attainable and life-affirming

OK, it’s that time of year to set up those resolutions many of us start on Jan. 1 and end on Jan. 2.
I kid you not. The average New Year’s resolution lasts just one short day, then we toss it. So why on Earth do we make these every year at this time?
Is it tradition? Of course it is. Is it a real desire to improve ourselves? Of course it is. Is it reasonable? Well, that’s another story.
Reasonable on Jan. 1 doesn’t mean reasonable on Feb. 1. That’s the whole problem with these things. We tend to bite off more than we can chew, think we can do more than we can really do. It’s not that trying to do a lot more won’t pay off, but rather that it’s hard to attain.
So with that, my first resolution is to make my resolutions attainable. It’s not that easy. Because I, like many of you, gentle readers, really want to hit it out of the park.
My golfing buddy, who happened to be my office mate, always said if you want to get a good score golfing, chip to get the ball within a bushel basket of the hole, then you can put it in. Too often, we try for that home run only to see that we strike out.
So I resolve that I will try to get within reach of my goals this year, step one.
My next resolution is to think about what I really want. Since I hit age 70 four years ago, I’ve thought about how transient life is. I visited friends out in California a few months ago — one has stage 4 breast cancer, the other has end-stage Parkinsonism.
The first, Ina Jaffe, was an NPR reporter for years. She’s written about her breast cancer — if you Google her, you’ll find her most recent article, “We’re not dying of metastatic breast cancer. We’re living with it.”
It’s a very useful read for anyone interested in the subject. When I saw her and my other good buddy, I saw how resilient they were. In the face of Adversity — and that’s capitalized for a reason — they were resolute.
They were marching on with their heads held high, getting to their next base. They were not playing the pity game.
So my resolution is to learn from them. To learn how to deal with things in my life that are in no way compared to their troubles, which are life and death. Learning how they are coping certainly will help me pass on their wisdom, and perhaps retain some of it.
My next resolution is one that is familiar to many of my readers: Focus on family. I like to say there are three things that are the most important in your life. The first is family, the second is family and the third can be derived from the first two.
Now, when I say family, I don’t just mean those blood relatives you are connected to by DNA, but the family you make throughout your life. The ones I call unrelated relatives. The ones you choose. They’re family, too, just as much, and in some cases more, than those genetic connectors.
I resolve to make the lives of our children and grandchildren better, to help them, to help our best friends, to always be there day or night, 24/7. I could do better. And to appreciate that, at the ripe old age of 74, I won’t be around that much longer — the “that much longer” part being open to debate.
Which brings me to the Zen poem I have printed before. It’s one that always helps me in a time of need, helps me remember what the ultimate goal is. To Be Here Now (as Ram Dass once wrote). It’s a poem I promise repeat every day to center myself. I resolve to do that.
You might find a poem or Bible passage or Torah passage that sings to you. There are so many of these from Talmud to St. Francis, from Baha’i to Islam.
Attention
Great is the problem of life and death.
Time passes quickly by and opportunity is lost.
Each of us should strive to awaken.
Awaken.
Do not squander your life.
