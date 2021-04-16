Dr. Zorba Paster: I'm shocked (shocked!) to learn younger generations aren't healthier

I was shocked the other day — and I don’t mean surprised, but shocked — when I read there has been a decline in health for Gen Xers and millennials compared to baby boomers.

I knew we were special (I say modestly, of course), but really, could this be true?

We baby boomers, defined as the generation born from 1946-64, spend a lot of time thinking and hoping our kids will have a better life than we had. Not that we’ve had a subpar life, not at all, but it’s something people think of all the time.

Certainly, my parents thought about that, even though their life was just fine. They owned a mom-and-pop Ben Franklin store for a while. And when that wasn’t working, my mom went to work at Wieboldt’s department store — known as the store for working women — and my dad worked for Bresler’s Ice Cream Co., opening up ice cream stores around the Midwest.

What they hoped was for me to do something professional, so I wouldn’t always have to think about finances, like they did.

Now, I know I’m digressing a bit from wellness, but stay with me for a moment. My parents never thought about my health. Sure, they got me to the doctor for regular checkups, but wellness wasn’t on the map in the 1950s.