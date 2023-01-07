Dr. Zorba Paster: If you want to save money on prescriptions, shop around

I’m a saver — always have been, always will be. When I shop, I compare costs.

Anyone who shops for groceries has noticed how much things have gone up lately. I buy cream cheese all the time. Last time I looked, Philadelphia, the brand my mom always bought, cost nearly $1 more in the plastic tub vs. the foil wrapper. And when I looked at the local store brand, it was a dollar less than the name brand.

In the end, I tried the local Wisconsin brand. It tasted exactly the same — and believe me, I could tell if there had been a difference because I love cream cheese. The local brand cost $2 less than the brand name in the tub. This is a long way of saying I am always looking for a bargain.

Now, on to why I’m telling you this — drugs. Chances are nearly all of you who are on one drug or another are paying too much for one of your prescription medications.

Believe me, in this time of hyper-inflation, it behooves you to do some searching, as it might save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year. If you’re a person who just goes into a store and buys anything, no matter what the price is, then you need not read the rest of this column — it’s not for you. But if you compare costs and look for the best deals like I do, then read on.

I recently received a prescription for a medication I knew was costly when it was still under patent. But I also knew the patent period had recently expired and it became available as a generic drug.

My health care professional asked where I wanted the prescription sent, suggesting Walgreens, since it’s near our house and she knew there was a coupon I could use for the medication. Fair enough. It looked like a good deal for me, so off the prescription went.

Because I am a saver, I go to goodrx.com to check pricing for every drug I buy. Why? Because sometimes I learn that it’s cheaper for me to pay cash than to use my insurance and shell out for the co-pay.

Huh? Really? How could that be the case? Because someone is doing a bait-and-switch — pharmacy, drug company or both — to make you think your co-pay will be cheaper than buying it outright.

Years ago, I had a guy who was on the antidepressant Prozac. I told him I would send a prescription for a 90-day supply to the pharmacy for him, knowing that Prozac had been available as a generic drug for years.

He asked if I could please just give him a prescription for 28 days at a time because it was too costly for the 90-day supply. Now, I knew this was available as a 90-day supply at Walmart for $10.

Well, long story short, he was paying — get this — $15 for a one-month supply. Do the math. That meant it was costing him $45 for a 90-day supply, or $180 a year, with his co-pay when it would only cost him $40 a year to pay cash.

Paying cash on the barrelhead would have saved him $140 a year. That’s significant money.

You’d think the pharmacist would have told him this, but our state law at the time precluded the pharmacist from offering him advice on the matter unless the customer specifically asked for that information. I don’t like the smell of that, do you?

So on to my recent prescription experience. When I went to Walgreens, they said the prescription would cost $115, please. I said I was using a coupon that they told my health care provider they’d apply to the Rx. Apply they did, but the cost was still $115 with the coupon.

Because I had looked up the drug on goodrx.com, I knew the goodrx.com coupon would bring the price down to a measly $18. But Walgreens doesn’t use goodrx.com. And the pharmacy didn’t suggest that I try somewhere else to save money. So I told them to put it back on the shelf, called my provider and had the prescription sent to Hy-Vee, which does use goodrx.com. I saved myself a bit under $100.

Now, why am I ranting about this? Because it deserves a rant. What can you do about this? Plenty! Here are my suggestions:

Check each and every drug on goodrx.com. If it’s cheaper, find a pharmacy near you that takes goodrx.com and tell your health care professional to send those prescriptions there. You decide if it’s worth going to two pharmacies to save money. Price it out, compare costs and make a decision just like you do with other purchases. A few bucks here, a few bucks there, it all adds up. Also look at the new drug company from entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Cost Plus Drug Company — costplusdrugs.com. It’s a mail-order pharmacy with dynamite deals, and orders get sent directly to your house. Any doc’s office can send it there. Easy Peasy.

My spin: If you want to save money on drugs, shop around. And remember, if you don’t touch the pill bottle at the pharmacy, they put it back on the shelf — you don’t have buy it. Don’t think to yourself, “Gee, it’s not worth it. I’ll just pay that extra $100 because it’s going to be a big bother to put the drug back.”

Take charge. Learn the costs of your pills. Save money. Stay well.