Dr. Zorba Paster: If you want to raise smart children, read to them early and often

I can see this in our 6-year-old granddaughter, Bella, who lives in Wisconsin but whose mom is from Brazil and speaks to her mostly in Portuguese. According to our son, Zak, who learned Portuguese as an adult, Bella’s pronunciation and grammar formation is much better than his, even though he has been speaking it longer. Of course, she’s still talking like a 6-year-old.

So how does this translate into why we should be reading to our children? The acquisition of language skills allows us to think better, think more abstractly, creatively, intellectually, constructively. Almost all the things we do are ultimately tied to language — at work, at home. Language and intellectual ability are intimately linked.

So I’ve established that reading to your kids is important. But what you read and how you read is important, too. Now, a story.

I have a colleague I’ve known for years. We were discussing this topic recently because he, like me, participates in a project called “Reach Out and Read.” If you want more information, just Google it — this is a great organization that encourages reading by providing books to kids in their well child visits.