Dr. Zorba Paster: I get lots of COVID questions. Here are some COVID answers

I get lots of questions — on my radio show, on TV and through my newspaper columns about COVID. Here are my thoughts on several recent ones.

Worried about COVID when you return to work? Getting vaccinated with your booster, that’s the most important thing.

Forget those temperature checks. Most people with COVID are asymptomatic. They don’t always have a temperature, which is a symptom of most infections.

Asking people to stay home if they’re sick and having them test at home are two worthy safeguards. And, of course, wearing a mask if you’re concerned.

Now, what about deep cleaning? It’s not worth the time. Simple cleaning of your desk, your workspace, does matter, but studies now show that most COVID is not spread on surfaces.

Want to make your workspace better when it comes to COVID safety? The answer is better air quality.

Most COVID transmission occurs indoors through aerosols — airborne virus-carrying particles that spread out when an infected person laughs, speaks, sings, yells or just breathes. These aerosols can linger in the air, even traveling across a room.

More fresh air. Better ventilation. Staying away from people who are sneezing and coughing. These precautions work.

And what about elevators? If you can avoid going into an elevator full of people, then do so. But many of us don’t have that opportunity. That’s where an N95 or KF94 mask comes in handy. Put it on when you’re in tight quarters.

How about international air travel? Many people worry about it. The COVID-19 rules for travelers are changing, in my mind, for the better.

Countries such as Ireland, Iceland and Norway have eliminated all rules for testing and vaccination. England and France have eliminated pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated people entering the country. Many countries have simplified entry requirements for fully vaccinated travelers.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take precautions. Make sure you get fully vaccinated, including a booster. And if you’re in a high-risk country — check the CDC website for that — wear a mask when you’re indoors.

As for the airplane, follow the rules. But even if a mask is not required, I would still mask up when getting in line and when on the airplane. I would have no problem taking it off if the people right next to me were fully vaccinated.

But if you ask a stranger that information, you better be ready for a robust answer.

In restaurants and bars, many states, like Wisconsin, and many counties, like Dane and Milwaukee, have stopped requiring vaccinations to enter.

What should you do? It’s an individual choice. Is there a risk? Certainly, there is always a risk. A crowded bar is riskier than a restaurant with well-placed tables.

So if you go out on a Saturday night, use your noggin. Decide how comfortable you are, and with what risk, and then make your choice.

I, for one, am tired of takeout food. A nice meal in a disposable container just doesn’t feel the same to me, even though it might be made exactly the same.

And then, part of the joy of going out to a restaurant is not doing the dishes. It’s about having someone wait on you, someone to take your order and someone do the dishes. That’s the joy.

That’s also why in this time of COVID, and the great resignation to all it means, I tip better than I ever did and am calm when it takes a bit of time for the waitstaff to do their thing.

Finally, what kind of mask should you wear? Those ubiquitous cloth masks that everyone with sewing skills made are not good unless you pair them with a surgical mask underneath. Now that’s a fashion statement if I ever saw one.

KN95s and N95s are good if they fit snugly over your nose, mouth and chin. If a mask doesn’t fit snugly, it doesn’t work. Unfortunately, the snugger it fits, the more uncomfortable it is.

So here’s what the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, recommends: “People should wear the mask that has the best fit protection and filtration for them, and that they will wear consistently.”

This is what I do. I can’t stand an N95 in the airport or on an airplane, so I wear a surgical mask. It may not be optimal, but it’s what works for me. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.