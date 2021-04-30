Dr. Zorba Paster: Hugs, sunshine and trees might provide a natural antidepressant

I’ve had my COVID-19 immunizations. My wife, Penelope, has had hers, and nearly all of our kids are vaccinated. It’s a good feeling.

When we got our shots, it felt like a dark cloud had vanished, just lifted off. Wow! Our daughters both cried when they heard we were immunized and moving toward that 95% to 99% safe zone from dying of COVID.

It was a “my, oh, my” moment I will never forget. What we’re left with is lots of things — such as when it’s OK to travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you’re safe two weeks after your second shot — if you’re given the Pfizer or Moderna versions requiring a booster — or four weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s fantastic.

Penny and I went to visit Seattle, where two of our four kids live. That was mighty fine, mighty fine. To see them, to see the grandkids, to hug them all was an overwhelming emotional experience.

I am sure you know what I mean. To see loved ones, to hug loved ones, lifts a burden off your shoulders that I, for one, never thought about or realized even existed. The sense of touch, the ability to hug and smile and have supper and laugh without fear of retribution from the virus is an eye-popping experience.