Dr. Zorba Paster: How I switched from 'Down with oatmeal!' to being down with oatmeal

Do you like oatmeal? I must admit, sheepishly perhaps, that I don’t like it. I never think of having oatmeal for breakfast.

When people go to a restaurant and order oatmeal, I think, why oh why are they wasting good money on that gruel, that mush? Yuck!

Now, I must admit that when our daughter, DeeDee, prepared fancy-schmancy steel-cut oatmeal with lots of goodies like tasty berries and such, I found it fine to eat. But still, it’s not something I choose when I’m eating breakfast.

Give me a fine omelet, a scrambler with veggies, a soft-boiled egg — as you can see, I’m an egg person. I don’t believe in all that stuff about how eggs are bad for you. They are not, not, not.

Eggs are good for you in moderation — not like my dad had them, every morning. But then again, he lived until he was 87, so maybe he had something there, with his egg-or-two-a-day habit.

But this is not why I’m writing this column. I am here to praise the benefits of oatmeal, even if I’m not going to regularly partake in eating it.

These benefits are especially important in children. Recent research published in the journal Nutrients pointed out how this is a food we should be serving to our kids.