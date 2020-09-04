Dr. Zorba Paster: Hope for the sneezy and red-eyed

Now what about nasal sprays? I’m not talking about Afrin — and all the sprays in that class — those are sprays that you can only use for a couple of days or you’ll get hooked on them. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen over the years get addicted to these things and have trouble getting off of them. For a cold — two to three days is OK, but for allergies stay away.

It’s the steroid nasal sprays that the FDA finally approved for over-the-counter use that I want to talk about. Flonase generic is a godsend for many. I used to prescribe it all the time. While allergy pills kick in right away, these things take a day or two to work. So don’t be discouraged if you don’t see something right away.

Start out with two puffs twice daily. Give it a week or so. If that works then cut down to one puff twice daily. Wait a week or so — if that works then see if one puff a day works. Experiment to find the minimal spray that stops that nasal congestion.

What’s good about the steroid sprays and the antihistamines is that you can combine them. During ragweed season, I found that one spray in the morning works just fine, but on a high pollen day I take an antihistamine too.