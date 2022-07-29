Dr. Zorba Paster: Here's how women can live even longer than men

Women live longer than men. Most of you know that. If you don’t, then just look around at the senior citizen crowd. You’ll see a lot more women than men.

Why is that? Frankly, we don’t have the foggiest idea.

There are theories. One is that estrogen is responsible. That was one reason for the estrogen craze of the 1990s. Pretty much every woman was asked whether she wanted to be on estrogen when she reached menopause.

We did theorize, and there was some good evidence to back this up, that estrogen reduced heart attacks. But the side effect of giving estrogen, the risk of breast cancer, pretty much sunk that ship.

Even though women live longer, they tend to have more diseases that are debilitating. For example, two out of three cases of macular degeneration are in women. Same for dementia, which is more common on a per capita basis in women than in men. And then there are autoimmune diseases that affect women more than men.

This is where recent research out of the University of Georgia comes in. It may be that women need to up their game when it comes to eating foods rich in carotenoids.

Researchers theorize that if women ate more foods high in these essential antioxidants — foods such as yams, kale, spinach, watermelon, bell peppers, tomatoes, oranges and carrots — that they may prevent visual and cognitive loss.

If you Google “high carotenoid foods,” you’ll find they are basically the brightest-colored fruits and veggies on the planet.

Here’s the theory: Women store vitamins and minerals in their bodies, mostly in their adipose, i.e. fat tissues. Women have, on the whole, more fat than men.

This adipose reservoir serves women during pregnancy, when they need to store this good stuff for their baby. But when it comes to the post-pregnancy time, this storage makes these nutrients less available to the organs, the brain and retina when they truly need them.

There are two specific carotenoids — lutein and zeaxanthin — found in specific tissues of the eye and brain that have been shown to directly improve central nervous system degeneration. Women may need more of these than men for good health.

So it may be that when we set the minimal daily requirements for foods, vitamins and such, lumping women and men into the same category with the same needs may be bogus.

My spin: The best way to get these essential nutrients is with food. But if your diet isn’t perfect, you certainly can take supplements, which is why the National Eye Institute has recommended them for anyone at risk for macular degeneration.

Which one should you buy? For that information, I go to ConsumerLab.com. It’s a pay-as-you-go subscription service because they don’t take any advertisements. They test supplements, ranking them on potency and cost.

According to the website’s data, you can buy lutein for 5 cents a day or 92 cents a day and get the same thing. I’m for buying a quality product, I want the potency it claims on the bottle, but I don’t want to get ripped off.

For example, Healthy Origins Natural Lutein was 6 cents a day, while Bausch and Lomb Preserve Vision (from the common brand that also makes eyewear and eye products) was 37 cents a day for the same thing.

So in one case, it’s $22 per year, and in the other case $135 per year. Hmm. Do you really want to pay more than $100 because of the name? Not me. Stay well.