Dr. Zorba Paster: Help keep your gut in shape. Take a probiotic when taking antibiotics

Have you ever taken an antibiotic and had some diarrhea or other GI discomfort while you were taking it or after you finished it? I have, and I bet most of you have, too.

Before I go on to an important study funded by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health — part of the National Institutes of Health — let me talk about the overuse of antibiotics.

We Americans take too many antibiotics. Too many. The result is antibiotic resistance, and it has become a bigger and bigger problem.

So what can you do to prevent it? Avoid taking an antibiotic unless you absolutely have to do so.

If you have a sinus infection, upper respiratory crud or you’re coughing and hacking away — something sure to come during this fall and winter — but you don’t have a fever above 100.5, you are very unlikely to have a bacterial infection. You are much more likely to be suffering from one of a gazillion viruses out there that infect us all winter long.

In these cases, stay away from your doctor. Stay away from calling and saying you need to have an antibiotic.