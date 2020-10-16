Dr. Zorba Paster: Hearing aids might help with more than hearing loss

I talk a lot about dementia. Since my mom died in 1981, suffering from the scourge that started for her five years earlier, it has been a disease close to my heart.

I don’t know about you, but when a relative like your mom or dad dies from something, you just might have that fear in the back of your head — fear that you, too, might get it.

Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia ruin your longevity, ruin your life and ruin the lives of those near you. It took me years before I could talk about it without choking up. And to this day, I cannot stand to see a movie or documentary on dementia.

There was a stage play years ago in Madison where the heroine became demented. I left the theater at intermission — it was too emotional for me to watch.

So when anything comes up that might help to reduce the risk of dementia, I read all about it. The pills sold hither and yon, by the way, are worthless. Those industrialized products they claim work in scientific studies are pseudo-science charlatanism at its best. Save your money.

Instead, spend it on hearing aids — that is, if you need them. A couple of new studies explain why.