Dr. Zorba Paster: Having trouble sleeping? Turn off the TV and adjust your medication

Sleep, memory, anxiety, stress. Those are common complaints I get from my patients all the time.

Why can’t I remember things as well as I used to? I’m stressed and anxious about so many things — family, job, COVID, bills. And I just don’t feel as good as I think I should. What’s wrong with me, doc?

Well, there is never one answer that fits all. There’s not a blood test you can take to sort things out. But there is more and more research showing that sleep — a good night’s sleep — is even more important than ever.

You would think getting that good shut-eye, those all-important ZZZs, would be easy, but it’s not. Just look at all the commercials for over-the-counter sleeping aids. Combine them with the mattress commercials, and you’ll understand our preoccupation with sleep.

A recent study out of the University of Michigan suggests the neural connections you make when you slip into sleep are a critically important piece that sets the pace for a good night’s rest. The last things that go through your mind may help determine what you dream about.

We don’t understand exactly what dreams do, but we do know dreaming and REM sleep are critical.