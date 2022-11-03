Dr. Zorba Paster: Habits in pregnancy can affect child into adulthood

Smoking and pregnancy. While it can be so difficult to quit, it’s also so important — and important to stay off cigarettes after your baby is born.

Smoking is a most difficult addiction. We may not always think of it as an addiction, but many a heroin user has said that quitting smoking was as difficult as quitting heroin. I remember how hard it was for me to quit when I was in college. It took me four good tries to do it — and I have never completely lost the desire to smoke. It rarely surfaces, but sometimes when I see someone smoking, here I am 50 years later still wanting a puff. Something in my brain.

But back to pregnant women. A fascinating study in the British Medical Journal showed that giving mothers-to-be $450 in food vouchers to quit smoking and stay that way during the pregnancy more than doubled the number who quit and stayed off cigarettes during the pregnancy.

My, it looks so promising — offer some monetary reward, and expectant mothers will quit smoking. That is, until you read the rest of the study. Most moms started smoking again after the baby was born. Baby’s out, time to have a smoke.

Now, we know smoking during pregnancy is associated with sudden infant death syndrome, asthma and even obesity. We know smoking after the baby is born is associated with SIDS, asthma, ear infections and other health issues such as obesity. And we know living in a house of smokers, especially moms who smoke, makes it more likely a child will pick up smoking when they become an adult. But even all that knowledge, accompanied by the cost savings of not spending nearly $10 per pack on cigarettes, doesn’t stop some moms from going back to smoking.

You might think it was just giving the food vouchers that worked to get pregnant women to stop smoking, but no. All were enrolled in classes to help guide them to quit.

After they quit, all had blood tests to screen for carbon monoxide to see if they were still smoke-free. But somehow the desire for nicotine and the habit of smoking took over and they started smoking again.

It’s important to note that many of those who quit smoking did stay off cigarettes. Although many went back to smoking after giving birth, many did not.

My spin: We still need to help our kids never even start smoking. But if you do smoke, you should never stop trying to quit, even if you don’t always succeed. With work, with help, you can quit smoking when pregnant. It just takes stamina to quit in the long run.

High blood pressure

So, while we’re on the topic of pregnancy, there was a recent article in the BMJ concerning high blood pressure in pregnancy and its effect on a child as they grow up.

The study took place in Denmark, which has one insurance company — the government. They have high-quality universal health care that should make us jealous here in the U.S.

About one in 10 pregnant moms suffer from hypertension — preeclampsia, eclampsia and other forms of hypertension. Several conditions may be tied to this as a child goes through life, such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity. But the question the study wanted to answer is: Does it have any effect on long-term mortality?

Researchers took 2.5 million boys and girls born to moms in Denmark from 1978 to 2018, looking at them from birth to death. The main outcome of the study was something called “all-cause" mortality, or death from any cause from childhood to 41 years of age.

This included heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, liver disease, mental disorders, behavioral disorders, birth defects — just about everything.

The results of the study were sobering. Individuals who had been exposed to high blood pressure during pregnancy had a 26% higher death rate from all causes than those born to moms who did not have hypertension. Those exposed to severe or early preeclampsia had six times the mortality.

The increased deaths were often from heart disease, endocrine disorders and metabolic disorders such as diabetes, with no increase in deaths due to cancer.

My spin: What’s going on here? We don’t know. We don’t know at all. But it’s rather sobering. I think the answer is to make sure every pregnant woman gets good, continuous prenatal care. And if hypertension develops during pregnancy, it must be treated effectively and appropriately, taking it as a serious problem.

So much of what happens during pregnancy can affect how well a child does fully into adulthood, that much is clear. Stay Well.