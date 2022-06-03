Dr. Zorba Paster: Good nutrition could be one of the keys to treating depression

Depression is awful, awful, awful. I’m not telling you anything you don’t know. You’ve either suffered from depression or know someone who has.

Getting people into treatment can be a challenge in itself. Many think depression is just “in the mind,” so you should be able to get over it. That’s poppycock — clearly outmoded thinking from the 19th century or perhaps the Middle Ages.

Treatment for depression can involve going to a counselor, cognitive behavioral therapy, reading self-help books, finding a mentor who can help you out of the “blues.” All of those work.

Antidepressants are a godsend. Since they were introduced — or, rather, reintroduced — years ago, the SSRI group of medications have tremendously benefited people with depression. These selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are tolerated much better than the older tricyclic types of antidepressants.

When it comes to depression, I generally think in thirds: a third are helped with psychotherapy, a third with antidepressants and a third with both. But the fact is, a third are not effectively treated at all.

There are far too many people who remain depressed, even though they have active therapy. That’s where new research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition is so fascinating.

First off, it was a 12-week study looking at young men ages 18 to 25 — guys who often have, shall we say, not the best diet in the world. Nonetheless, a bunch of them were willing and able to go on a Mediterranean diet; in fact, they embraced it.

Half had their usual fare, while the other half had more fruits and veggies, less animal fat, less beef, more fish, nuts and legumes. Their diet included colorful veggies — not iceberg lettuce, but spinach and kale, whole grains, olive oil. They dumped the processed foods in favor of fare you prepare yourself so it’s lower in salt and sugar, higher in nutrition.

The result? Better nutrition meant less depression. The guys who ate well were less depressed.

As for why this was the case, we’re only beginning to understand how our biome, or the microbes that live with us, affect our health and nutrition.

My spin: It’s not a huge study, only about 75 young men. And because it’s a young sample and only male, you can’t really expand that to the entire population.

But young men who are depressed are often those who commit suicide. That, along with homicide, is the leading cause of death among young males. Perhaps food plays a role. Once again, it’s about nutrition, nutrition, nutrition.

Now, a bit more on food — specifically food insecurity. We live in a wealthy society, so it’s dismal to think about how many live without enough food. It’s something we should remedy.

The increase in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during COVID-19 made a huge difference in so many lives. One of my patients had her SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) increased from $35 per month to $150 per month. She said this allowed her to eat more fresh fruits and veggies, something useful for her 78-year-old body.

A new study out of the University of Washington shows how food insecurity among young adults can mean a lifetime of illness. They followed 4,000 people from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health over a 10-year period.

Young adults age 24 to 32 who said they were worried about running out of food had a greater incidence of diabetes and other health problems 10 years later.

Why? Perhaps because processed food loaded with sugar, salt and trans fats, prepackaged stuff, is cheaper. And when you’re hungry, you’ll grab what you can afford. That just might lead to a lifetime of eating wrong.

Recently, many food supplement programs allow SNAP participants to get their food from farmers markets, which encourages good eating. And more and more food banks have fresh fruits and veggies — that is, in communities that support this major resource.

It’s clear to me in this time of rampant inflation — including at the supermarket, where all of us see it — it’s more important than ever to share with our neighbors. If they’re food deficient, it affects them today and, according to this study, it can affect them for life. Stay well.

