Dr. Zorba Paster: Good advice for kids and presidents — Eat your broccoli

When I was a kid, what veggies did my mom serve me? If you’re a typical child of the 1950s, you might remember them — canned green beans, canned lima beans, canned wax beans, canned peas and, if you were lucky, canned corn.

When it came to fresh stuff, it was iceberg lettuce with a side of tomato and, just perhaps, some celery.

My, oh, my, how times have changed — for the better. With the onset of good refrigeration, just-in-time delivery trucks, plentiful farmers markets and community-supported agriculture, we now have fresh stuff all year long.

A question I get all the time — and I mean all the time — is what veggies are best? What kind of rules might I apply when I’m looking at what to eat tonight?

First off, the darker the color, the more micronutrients you tend to get. That includes vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, flavonoids, etc.

So that iceberg lettuce you buy in the store doesn’t have nearly the nutrition of baby spinach — which, by the way, if you haven’t tried it recently in your salad, try it now. My mom would occasionally serve us canned spinach, something I’ll never eat again. But that’s a far cry from the fresh stuff.