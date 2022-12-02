Dr. Zorba Paster: Gift ideas, from exercise to gadgets

Last week, I touched on some holiday gift-giving ideas, including books and food. Now I’d like to add a few more ideas to your shopping list.

Exercise

As the holiday celebrations wind down, people might find themselves in need of shedding a little weight, what with all the seasonal goodness available. It’s smart to work on shedding that Wisconsin winter weight, which tends to stay on year after year.

That offers an opportunity for a helpful gift. It can mean a gift certificate to a personal trainer for a few visits — especially good for someone post-sports injury or, better yet, to keep someone from getting a sports injury in the first place.

Yoga classes, tai chi, anything to get your butt moving might be welcome. Recipients of such gifts might be especially grateful when spring rolls around.

Yes, it is a bit far-fetched to think about spring when winter hasn’t even come yet. But, as my mom used to say, hope springs eternal.

I do miss her terribly this time of year, by the way. She used to put her pennies and dimes, when they were worth something, in a large, empty Mogen David wine jug and then count out the coins in December to use for gifts. Sweet.

But back to the list.

Gadgets

How could I give suggestions without including technology? Here are a few of my favorites.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 printer:

It allows you to make mini-Polaroids (my general term for all instant photos) from your iPhone. I had an early similar version of this years ago. It will be a hit, producing business card-size photos you can hand out. It’s as retro as vinyl.

LP&No.1 Bluetooth Vinyl Record Player with External Speakers, 3-Speed Belt-Drive:

On the subject of vinyl, if you’re in need of a gift for someone who has those old LPs in the house, consider this high-quality record player. My kids originally bought me a retro record player for my vinyl collection, but it sounded tinny. But this one rocks.

Sonos Roam speaker:

Also for someone who’s into music, the Sonos Roam speaker allows them to hear their favorite tunes all over the house without blasting the eardrums.

Comexion Bluetooth headset:

I have several of the Comexion wireless Bluetooth headsets I use in different places because I can hear people better and they can hear me better. Using a headset also means I don’t have to hold the phone up to my ear, which my arthritic hands hate. I have given these headsets to lots of people who like them. Easy on, easy off when putting them in your ear.

Final thoughts

One more thing to mention about the holidays: You should — you have to, we all have to — at this time of year think of those who are less fortunate than you are today. You know there are needs, I know there are needs, and this is the time to support those needs.

Years ago, Bill’s Food Center, the grocery store in my city of Oregon, started packing up paper bags filled with items that were needed by our local food pantry. Each bag cost around $10, and they put the loaded bags near the checkout.

People started putting a bag, or sometimes multiple bags, in their cart to purchase for the food pantry. They still do this. I do this.

Now, I somehow find this different than asking for money when I check out. It may be the same result in the end, but somehow when it’s a tangible bag of groceries, it just hits the spot to contribute. It’s a great idea that’s still going strong.

So no matter what charity or group you think fits your priorities, part of your holiday giving should be real holiday giving.

This also can work as a gift for the person who has everything. Write a heartfelt card telling them that you made a donation in their name. It can make their heart all warm and fuzzy, and your heart, too. Stay well. And happy holidays!