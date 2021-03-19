Dr. Zorba Paster: Getting struck by lightning more likely than allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Dear Doc: I’ve been immunized with both doses of the Moderna vaccine. When can I safely go out to eat and, more importantly, when can we have people over to our house for dinner? We’ve been really good at quartering, and so have our friends. When do we let our guard down?

— C.O., from Madison

Dear C.O.: You are not the only person to ask this question. It’s something I’ve thought about long and hard. The answer is: Once you’re fully immunized, with both doses of the vaccine, you are about as safe as you’ll ever be from death by COVID.

The data is quite clear. You are 92% to 95% fully immunized 12 to 14 days after your first dose. That’s right, the first dose. If you want to be super safe then wait until you get your second dose. That booster is just intended to keep your immunity up. Bottom line here is you can have folks over to eat, or you can meet them at your favorite restaurant.

But when you go out, you should still take the important standard precautions — mask up, wash your hands, etc. It’s the right thing to do.

And I’d pick the right restaurant or bar to visit. Make sure it’s following good social distancing and cleaning practices. It’s still important to do that for yourself and, frankly, for others, too.