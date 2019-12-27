Dr. Zorba Paster: Getting ready for all those resolutions

Resolution time, everyone. I know, I know. It’s not what you want to hear.

Every year we go through the same thing. I resolve to do this, I resolve to do that — and three days later, it’s fallen apart.

True, you can resolve to improve your life anytime of the year, so why now?

Well, perhaps it’s the turning of the calendar. We have to write 2020 instead of 2019. Or perhaps now that the holidays are over, after all the hubbub, we need to cool it a bit and be more realistic.

Maybe it’s all the advertising that’s settling down. During the holiday season, ads are constantly telling us how happy everyone is — which we all know is just not true. (I could use stronger words here but my mom would be really upset if I even thought of them.)

Or maybe it’s just that we’ve reached the nadir of the sunshine, and now we’re on the upswing. Hurray! Five more minutes of sunlight means the world is coming out of the tunnel of darkness.

Or maybe it’s just one of those pagan rituals embedded into our culture. With the sun coming back, the body will rise so we can live again.