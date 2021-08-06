Dr. Zorba Paster: Get vaccinated, but also cajole the unvaccinated to do their duty

I’m ignoring the vociferous anti-vaccinators here because many of them are against vaccines for measles, pertussis, polio and tetanus. If we still needed to immunize for smallpox — which was eradicated years ago by mass worldwide vaccinations — they’d probably be against that, too. I know I can’t convince that crowd.

So one argument is that many who are on the fence will think they shouldn’t do it because they still have to wear a mask. They’re ignoring that they’re still protected when they’re vaccinated. The issue from the CDC point of view is not just that vaccinated people can get sick but that they can spread it to others, especially the unvaccinated.

Then there are situations where you put yourself at risk. I would have loved to go to the Deer District in Milwaukee when the Bucks won the NBA championship, but I knew that the delta variant, a humdinger that spreads like wildfire, would probably just be lurking in that 80,000-person crowd. Viruses mutate. That’s how they survive. And the biggest spreader becomes the biggest winner. It dominates. That’s evolution, folks.