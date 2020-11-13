Dr. Zorba Paster: Get up, stand up, increase steps for your health

I know I talk about exercise a lot, maybe because it’s something I’m allergic to.

OK, I’m not really allergic to exercise. When it comes to hiking, skiing, kayaking, walking the dog — I’m there. I’m right up front.

But when it comes to the treadmill or elliptical or calisthenics, I have to make myself do it, to find the time. But, in fact, the time is already there, I just put it off.

During these months of COVID-19, when many have picked up the “COVID 20” — those 20 pounds or so that COVID has put on the belly or butt — it’s time to step up to the plate and figure out what you might do to take it off and make life better.

And what better time than now? Look, we’re going into the winter, the dark tunnel of no light. I mean, there’s light, but not the light of the summer.

When it’s 5 p.m. in the summer, I feel like I’ve just started my day. I’m back from the office ready to hit the garden or walk the dog. Now that it’s winter, well, I’m just ready to say, “Gosh, it’s only 7, I feel like it’s 10, I’m ready to sleep.”