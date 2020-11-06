Dr. Zorba Paster: Get the vaccines, first for flu, then for COVID-19

Get your flu shot. I say it all the time. People are always asking me, “Is it time for me to get my shot?” The answer is, “Yes, it’s time.”

If you haven’t had it yet, get it. This year could be a doozy. Do you really want to take a chance on getting influenza and COVID-19? What do you think that would be like?

So many people tell me they never had the flu, they’ll never get the flu, they’re worried about side effects of the vaccine. That may be so, but you buckle up even if you’ve never had a life-threatening car accident, don’t you?

The flu shot protects you from a nasty virus that makes you miserable. Now, it doesn’t protect you completely, but it does reduce the risk you’ll end up in the hospital or end up dead by 70%. Isn’t that worth it?

You have smoke alarms in your house, you shovel your walk clear of snow so you won’t fall. Why not use that same mindframe to protect your body?

Even more, if you do get the flu and you had the shot, you may not pass the virus on to your spouse, children, grandparents, friends or co-workers. Take one for the team and get the shot.