Dr. Zorba Paster: Get off your duff and test for colon cancer

Dear Doc: Six months ago I had deviated septum surgery. Since I have had the surgery, my nose feels plugged up. I go to blow it and I get air out but no snot. If I snort my nose I can hack it out. I do this all day spitting it out into Kleenex. My nose is dry and I have little taste or smell. I breathe through my mouth now, especially if I am doing any activity. I have gone back to the ear, nose and throat specialist. The first visit he said everything was fine and I couldn’t have those symptoms. The second visit he loaded me up with antibiotics, prednisone pack and nose spray. It was no better when I went back for third visit. He did a scan and said everything looks fine. This visit he adjusted my twice-a-day neti-pot rinse. It is still snort and hack all day. I have lost all quality of life and am physically worn out.