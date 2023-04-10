I must admit, black licorice is not my favorite candy. Whenever I got it on Halloween, I’d hand it off to my mom to eat. She loved the stuff.

My girlfriend in high school always bought licorice-flavored Good & Plenty candy, while I bought the sweeter Jujubes. She liked black licorice; I didn’t. Needless to say, the romance didn’t last too long.

Years ago, I found that a black licorice candy connection may have affected one of my favorite patients. He had end-stage heart failure, necessitating a ton of diuretics and loads of potassium. To our dismay, no matter what we did his potassium would go up one day and down the next.

It was hard to control and dangerous, too. And then we found out that he’d go out and buy 2 pounds of good black licorice, which he would eat nonstop.

Here’s what the Food and Drug Administration says about this candy: If you’re 40 or older and eat just 2 ounces of real black licorice day after day, your potassium level may drop through the floor. Our friend was eating 32 ounces in a day!

The FDA doesn’t give an exact safe amount for black licorice. But low potassium can cause heart rhythm problems, heart failure and a precipitous drop in blood pressure — that’s bad, bad.

This is real licorice we’re talking about here. I don’t mean the inexpensive black licorice candy, which just has food coloring and artificial flavors. That cheaper candy, along with red licorice, isn’t real licorice but just a sweet-flavored treat.

Real black licorice contains a compound that gives it its flavor. It’s called glycyrrhizin, derived from licorice root, and it is found in lots of folk remedies from Turkey, Persia and India as a cure for heartburn, sore throats, coughs and colds.

My spin: If you’re a licorice aficionado and are on a diuretic, have heart problems or problems controlling your blood pressure, be smart. An ounce here, an ounce there and you’re fine, but don’t pork out on real licorice. Like all things, moderation might be the key.

Now, what about other licorice-flavored products such as root beer? They may contain anise oil, which has the same smell and taste but is not the same thing. Those are safe.

Dear Doc: Thank you for your article on grief’s timetable. Your words have helped me deal with losing a dog I had to put down (cancer) after 11 years. Since I am 86, he was my last one of seven. Thank heavens for good and funny memories. Bless you! — J.

Dear J.: A dear friend of mine, Nancy, of blessed memory, once said profoundly: “Grief has its own clock.” How right she was.

Too often, people say things like, “Aren’t you over it yet?” Most of the time, they don’t mean offense — or at least that’s how I interpret it. But in the end, they do offend.

We each have our own way of handling loss. My dad had five sisters, three of whom died before he did, including some in their 30s of cancer. He never talked about it, but one day when I asked him specifically about it, he told me he thought of them all the time. He just was taught not to talk about those things.

When my mom died, he told me at the gravesite that he “wished he could cry.” As a man born in 1909, he’d been taught there were certain things a guy did and did not do. He had the emotion, but was told he had to handle it in a certain way.

My spin: Grief is individual — it’s different for each of us. That’s something to remember and to respect, always. Stay well.