Dr. Zorba Paster: For longer life expectancy (looking at you, men) stay on top of hypertension

I had a patient in my office the other day — hard worker, farm family, likes to fish, in good health, taking his blood pressure medications. Good blood pressure control with two pills.

His dad was a typical Wisconsin farmer, a guy who rarely went to the doctor because, well, just because. But his dad had a devastating stroke sometime in his early 70s, which left him unable to care for himself and which was too much, eventually, for his wife to care for him.

So dad spent the last of his years in a nursing home — not the way any of us want to spend our golden years.

Now, I can’t go back and look at the father’s health record, but since his son has high blood pressure, chances are the father may have had high blood pressure, too.

And if he did, and if he had taken medication for it — one, two or three meds, as many types as he may have needed — he would have reduced his risk of stroke by at least 75%.

But getting someone to see a doctor and take their meds, especially men, can be rather, shall I say, problematic.