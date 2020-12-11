Dr. Zorba Paster: For Christmas, just what the doctor ordered (from Amazon)

I love reading middle school stuff; it’s a quick, instant escape. His book “Scat” starts with, “The day before Mrs. Starch vanished …” And the rollicking ride goes on from there.

Early rider bikes are non-pedal bikes that kids can use to get around, practice their balance, and speed along to get their first chance at bike riding — one of the world’s great inventions.

For your middle school age or older child, consider a bike that might fit them, if they don’t have one, a helmet they need, biking gloves and other accessories. Sometimes kids need a little nudge to go to that next level. With all the great bike trails around, and more coming, I’m more pro-bike than ever before.

How about kitchen stuff? As many of you know, I love cooking and so do all of our kids.

One of the best kitchen gadgets I’ve bought in years is the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop Chopper/Manual Food Processor with Cord Mechanism. If you want to have minced or chopped garlic or onion, put them in here, pull five, 10 or 15 times, and you’ll get just want you want without all the work. I use it all week long.