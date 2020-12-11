Dr. Zorba Paster: For Christmas, just what the doctor ordered (from Amazon)

Writing columns is never a chore for me. I love it, even though I am not writer.
Miss Schutte, one of worst teachers I ever had, told me in no uncertain terms: “Paster, you’ll never amount to anything. You never shut up, and you don’t know how to write a blankity-blankity-blank” — this being a ’50s term for the “F-bomb.”
Well, she was right about my keeping quiet — I never stopped talking. My profession demands that. But as for writing, she was dead wrong.
Still, some columns are a bit more fun than others. This is one of my funnest — holiday gift suggestions.
Let’s start with little kids. The unwrapping, for young-uns, is half the fun.
There’s the Slinky, tried and true. You probably had it as a kid. It’s inexpensive and fun when you see how kids coax this crafty 75-year-old toy to move down those stairs.
Then you have books. Kids may not be as excited when they open up the box, but books can lead to miles and miles of fun.
If you’re looking for suggestions, go to the Caldecott and the Newberry book awards websites. Some of their recommendations are stunning.
For middle schoolers, Carl Hiassen’s books “Flush,” “Squirm,” “Bad Monkey” and “Hoot” are all good. When you’re searching around, though, watch out. Some of his books have more young adult content than others.
I love reading middle school stuff; it’s a quick, instant escape. His book “Scat” starts with, “The day before Mrs. Starch vanished …” And the rollicking ride goes on from there.
Early rider bikes are non-pedal bikes that kids can use to get around, practice their balance, and speed along to get their first chance at bike riding — one of the world’s great inventions.
For your middle school age or older child, consider a bike that might fit them, if they don’t have one, a helmet they need, biking gloves and other accessories. Sometimes kids need a little nudge to go to that next level. With all the great bike trails around, and more coming, I’m more pro-bike than ever before.
How about kitchen stuff? As many of you know, I love cooking and so do all of our kids.
One of the best kitchen gadgets I’ve bought in years is the Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop Chopper/Manual Food Processor with Cord Mechanism. If you want to have minced or chopped garlic or onion, put them in here, pull five, 10 or 15 times, and you’ll get just want you want without all the work. I use it all week long.
A spice herb ball, which works like a tea ball, is also quite nice. Put your fresh spices in there, drop it into your soup and it infuses the broth without having to pick those spices out, piece by piece.
We recently bought the Zyliss Classic Rotary Cheese Grater. This is restaurant-certified, so you can bring ultra-fresh Parmesan cheese to the table. It chops beautifully and cleans easily.
Top-quality spices are always a good bet for your favorite cook, with Penzy’s Spices, our local Wisconsin purveyor, hitting the top. Or go to your local Asian grocery store and stock up on really good teriyaki sauce and boxed tofu that doesn’t need to be refrigerated, so it’s always there when you need it.
Ask for help if you’re new to Asian cooking. I have found the owners at our closest store to be delightfully helpful. You might nudge your loved one into a more adventurous palate.
For those who don’t like to cook or even prep, consider the 608-Community Supported Kitchen. They’re tasty. They’re local. They’re fun.
As for cookbooks, try “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking,” by Samin Nosrat. It’s a new way to look at food craft.
Or perhaps a year’s subscription to Cooks Illustrated or access to its website. It has so many fine suggestions, videos and thoughts that I seem to check it out every week.
For adult books, if you haven’t read a biography in years, think again. Alexander Hamilton mania started when Lin-Manuel Miranda read Ron Chernow’s biography of the forgotten founder.
All of Chernow’s biographies are amazing. I especially liked “Titan,” the bio of John D. Rockefeller. I learned a lot about monopolies then that might impact how we think about tech monopolies now.
If you’re looking for something lighter, check out Colin Jost’s memoir, “A Very Punchable Face.” Jost is the comedian who co-hosts Saturday Night Live Weekend Update. His book is hilarious.
And while we’re on funny, interesting and historical, look at Robert Greenfield’s bio of Timothy Leary. Talk about a life larger than life — Leary’s name was on everybody’s lips back in the ’60s, from the hippies to Nixon to J. Edgar Hoover.
For fitness buffs, consider an activity tracker. I think the FitBit Charge 3 or 4 has an excellent battery and only needs to be charged every five to seven days. It also has a good record on step counting.
Fitness classes will come back, but during this time of COVID-19, I’d like to see things settle down before suggesting a club membership or yoga sessions.
And finally, what do you give someone who really does have everything and doesn’t want a gift? We all have those in our galaxy. Give a donation to a charity that you or they love.
I don’t know about you, but I get all kinds of “ask” letters in the mail and online. Choose one and donate in someone’s name. Then pick out a nice card, hand write a loving note, place it in a box, wrap it up with a bow and put it under the tree.
There may be no more perfect holiday gift. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions.
