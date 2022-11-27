Dr. Zorba Paster: Food for thought on gift-giving

My kids say I buy too many things for the holidays. And you know it’s true, even though I don’t exactly understand why I do it.

I always look at the tree we put up and imagine it’s bare without lots of stuff beneath it. Now, it’s not like I just go out and buy, buy, buy. On the other hand, I don’t buy underwear (as my mom did), but I have been known to buy expensive ski socks — and, believe me, if you’re out in cold weather, those smart wool things are worth every penny (if anyone deals in pennies these days).

But on to some gift-giving suggestions.

Books

I like to start with something I truly love: books. I didn’t always like to read. My parents never, ever read anything other than the newspaper and Life magazine, with an occasional Reader’s Digest thrown in for good measure.

I was brought up in a 24/7 television-on household. You’d think when I got to college I would have changed, but I didn’t. In fact, here’s a small sidebar to show just how little I liked to read.

When I went to UW-Madison as a student, I had to take an elective. Instead of choosing history — and UW has one of the best history departments in the country — I chose physical chemistry. You science geeks out there know just how dumb it was to choose p-chem as an elective, given the rigors of that coursework. But I thought history would involve too much reading, so I didn’t want to go there. Anyway, once I got my vocabulary up to snuff, I realized the joy of reading — and I’ve never turned back.

So now I often like to do books as a holiday gift. For a fun read, try “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman. It’s fiction, and very, very funny.

Another fun book is “Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer — a good read about an author who thinks he’s more, but he’s actually less. And if you want a murder mystery, try “The Maid,” by Nita Prose.

For nonfiction — which, by the way, I have always found an odd category, as if things about real life are secondary to fiction — there is “Surviving Alzheimer’s,” by Paula Spencer Scott, good for anyone who is dealing with dementia or knows someone who is.

“Growing Up Human: The Evolution of Childhood,” by Brenna Hassett, hits the spot If you want to know why childhood and adolescence are so important for human development. And be sure to read the footnotes; they’re simply hilarious.

“The Rise and Fall of American Growth,” by Robert J. Gordon, outlines the major advances the U.S. has made in industrial production over the past hundred years and why we’re falling behind China in some very important ways. More food for thought there.

Food

Speaking of food, you can’t discuss it without talking about cookbooks. They spur me on to new cooking.

I love Melissa Clark’s cookbooks. If you have an Instant Pot or similar type cooker, try her “Dinner in an Instant” book. I also like Clark’s “Dinner: Changing the Game.”

Then there are the Ina Garten-Barefoot Contessa cookbooks, such as her new “Go-To Dinners.” And if you like comfort food, check out “Confessions of a Serial Entertainer,” by Steven Stolman. It’s 1950s comfort food, pure and simple.

If you want spices, go to Penzy’s, of course. It’s a Wisconsin company through and through, with spice boxes that are sure to be a hit and are well-priced.

Finally, I can’t leave food without mentioning the option to give a weekly meal from a local food source. In our area, a good one is 608 Community Supported Kitchen.

Our kids always give me and my wife Penny a meal-a-week for a month or so. It helps us through those winter months when we don’t seem to get enough veggies.

Next week, I’ll have more ideas and a few final thoughts on gift-giving this season. Stay well. And happy holidays!