Dr. Zorba Paster: Follow these tips for a safe e-scooter experience

Penny and I were just in Boston, hopping from place to place, seeing our son and daughter-in-law, having a grand time, eating lobster, Boston baked beans, and watching people rush around on those electric scooters.
If you haven’t seen them, you haven’t been to an American big city, or a European one, where they are the rage. I thought about getting on one, but then I thought about my age, 73, and my previous trimalleolar ankle fracture, with its attendant hardware, and thought better of the idea.
Then I wondered: How many accidents are there on these things? If it’s a lot, as with seat belts and cars, how can we reduce that?
The most likely time for e-scooter injuries is — take a guess — weekends. And the most likely contributing factor is — take another guess — alcohol. The Emergency Medical Journal just pointed that out.
The study that includes this data is out of Europe, where e-scooters were first licensed, with Berlin licensing them in June 2019. That German city has nearly 4 million residents and 14 million tourists every year.
The e-scooter manufacturers wanted to study their use for short-distance riding. So in September 2019, 11,000 e-scooters were put in the city.
To figure out where and when injuries occurred, they followed e-scooter injuries in four emergency rooms from June to December 2019. At these ERs, the injured riders were asked what they thought was the cause of the accident — were they drinking, did they wear a helmet and did they have a driver’s license?
The drivers were, on average, age 29. I sure would have tried it at 29. But the range of injuries were in kids as young as 5 and seniors as old as 81.
Most injuries were in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Half were male, half were female — 60% were Berliners and 40% tourists.
Peak time for injuries was between noon and 6 p.m. There were more injuries on weekends. And very few occurred when people were using them to get to work, only 8%, which shows that when e-scooters are used for transportation to a job, riders were much more careful in many ways.
Primary reasons given for injury were falling off the scooter because the rider lost control of the thing, not paying attention, driving with a single hand on the handle, jumping the curb, going too fast and, of course, inexperience operating it. Some cuts came from not paying attention to the sharp edges around the scooters when the rider was starting it up or braking.
There were some serious injuries, broken bones that required surgery, but most were soft tissue injuries — bruises, cuts, scrapes, abrasions. And there were head injuries, the thing we worry about most. As might be expected, these were mostly in folks who did not wear helmets.
Now a bit more data: Two out of three riders had driver’s licenses, so driving a car doesn’t mean you can drive a scooter. One in five tested positive for alcohol, and they were much more likely to have a traumatic brain injury.
So drinking while scootering makes a head injury more common. Booze also doubled the likelihood of needing an overnight hospital stay.
There are some takeaways from this initial e-scooter study, because like or not, they are here to stay. If you scooter, don’t drink. That makes sense, as booze makes driving, boating, flying an airplane, all of those things more likely to crash. Not a biggie here.
Wearing a helmet is a good idea, just like with a bike. It will help keep away that traumatic brain injury, which is the biggest fear we have.
Finally, riders need to look at the scooter when first starting it. Look at the edges of the bike. Do an initial short drive to see how it starts and stops, keep both hands on the handle bars and pay attention.
My spin: E-scooters reduce traffic in cities. A few simple steps might just keep you up and running, enjoying a good ride at a reasonable speed. Stay well.
