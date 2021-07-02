Dr. Zorba Paster: Follow these tips for a safe e-scooter experience

The drivers were, on average, age 29. I sure would have tried it at 29. But the range of injuries were in kids as young as 5 and seniors as old as 81.

Most injuries were in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Half were male, half were female — 60% were Berliners and 40% tourists.

Peak time for injuries was between noon and 6 p.m. There were more injuries on weekends. And very few occurred when people were using them to get to work, only 8%, which shows that when e-scooters are used for transportation to a job, riders were much more careful in many ways.

Primary reasons given for injury were falling off the scooter because the rider lost control of the thing, not paying attention, driving with a single hand on the handle, jumping the curb, going too fast and, of course, inexperience operating it. Some cuts came from not paying attention to the sharp edges around the scooters when the rider was starting it up or braking.

There were some serious injuries, broken bones that required surgery, but most were soft tissue injuries — bruises, cuts, scrapes, abrasions. And there were head injuries, the thing we worry about most. As might be expected, these were mostly in folks who did not wear helmets.