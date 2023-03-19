Dear Doc: I have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, sleeping. I look at my activity tracker, an Apple watch, and it says I’m not sleeping very well. I know that.

How accurate are these watch apps? Sometimes it tells me I didn’t sleep very well but I feel great, and other times it’s the opposite. Is it accurate? And, by the way, can I take melatonin to make things better? — R.R., from Buffalo

Dear R.R.: Great questions. First, let’s talk about the watch and other sleep trackers. I looked and looked, searched and searched for good quality, scientifically controlled studies that answer your question about their accuracy.

To make any kind of real conclusion, you need more than one study by more than one researcher. And, by the way, they shouldn’t be paid by the people who manufacture the app. But in this case, there isn’t any good research.

Now, what these fitness trackers do is look at heart rate, hand movement, maybe a bit of oxygen level — things they can measure. But what they can’t measure is sleep quality.

The devices might say you’re in a deep sleep, or REM sleep, based on their proprietary protocols. But believe-you-me, they are not professional EEG machines, which use electroencephalography to measure brain activity, which helps determine sleep apnea. It’s a far cry from that.

Lots of people look at their fitness devices and think, “Gee, I’m not sleeping well,” probably because lots of people are just not sleeping well.

There is no accurate measurement of sleep. We don’t really understand all that well what this roughly eight hours — a quarter to a third of our life! — is about. Except, we do know that if you don’t get enough of it, you suffer.

Now on to an easier question — melatonin.

Melatonin is a hormone your brain naturally produces in response to darkness. It’s critical in circadian rhythms, that 24-hour internal clock we all have. If we have too much light at night — like through a phone or computer — before we go to sleep, we often produce less melatonin.

So, if you check your social media just before you go to sleep, stop doing it. In fact, good studies show you should stop interacting with any computers, phones or screens 30 minutes before you go to sleep, if you have any insomnia at all. This is especially true for kids.

Melatonin supplements started hitting the market two decades ago. Some people take 3 milligrams, some up to 12 milligrams. For some, it works; for others, it does not.

I think of it as an innocuous supplement to take — no harm, no foul. But which one to buy? I like consumerlab.com because they do reliable research.

Remember, supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration for potency. You might think you’re getting a 3mg tablet, but that might not be the case if the supplement maker is not following good manufacturing practices, which the FDA demands pharmaceutical companies follow.

Another tip: If you shop at a major pharmacy or retailer, buy their brand. They don’t want their name to be sullied by putting their imprint on a supplement and then finding out that independent research shows a problem with what’s in the pill.

Along the same lines of supplements for sleep, some find that CBD oil works for them. But with that, you’re in murkier waters. There’s no regulation there at all, so you don’t really know what you’re getting. But I have heard from a number of patients who say a few drops of CBD oil on their tongue just before they shut off the lights helps them sleep.

My spin: Sleep is so important. We talk about diet and exercise until the cows come home, but sleep is just as critical to your health. The apps that supposedly show your sleep quality are yet to be proven to mean much. Supplements are, for the most part, safer that sleeping pills — either over-the-counter or prescription pills.

What’s really important is that you make the time for shut-eye, and your brain will benefit. Stay well.