Are you one of the folks sick and tired of vaccines? Lots of you are. What with COVID and all, we’re sort of vaccine-wary.

Something we don’t really want to talk about, let alone think about, is an adult vaccine still worth thinking about: Shingles. So let’s deep-dive into what it is.

First off, if you never had chickenpox, varicella, then you need not read this article. Just turn to the Sports section and off you go. But if you did have chickenpox, you are at risk for shingles.

The chickenpox virus never really went away. It lives, in most of us, dormant in the dorsal root ganglia of the spinal cord. Big words for a small virus. It just stays there, doing nothing, as long as we have adequate antibodies to keep it at bay. As we age, those antibodies tend to drop — and for lots of folks, that means an eruption — a rash — along where that nerve root is.

If you want to know what it looks like, just Google “shingles.” If you want to know where the nerves are located on your body, Google “dermatome” and it will show you how the nerves lay out on your skin.

Shingles is a rash that oozes with the chickenpox virus, only over half of your body (it doesn’t cross the midline, for the most part — it’s not bilateral) — and it hurts, hurts, hurts. Many people have the pain a day or so before they have the rash.

You treat the pain with neurological drugs such as Gabapentin, or Pregabalin, and when the sores cover up, you can use a lidocaine patch. For some, it’s 10-day, uncomfortable rash, but for others it can last for months and months.

But why get shingles in the first place? The answer: Get the vaccine. The older Merck vaccine was only 60% effective for most, but the new GSK vaccine is nearly 95%. Much, much better.

It’s a two-part vaccine that does have side effects. Almost everyone has pain at the site with about 40% having redness and about 1 in 4 having swelling. The next day, many have muscle aches, fatigue and a headache, with some feeling a bit queasy.

Now, when I recommend the flu shot, I do it with the knowledge that most people get the shot without pain, swelling, redness or a fever — although some do. When I recommend a tetanus shot, I know that most will have pain and swelling, but it’s worth it. We don’t see tetanus anymore because we’re immunized. It worked.

As for shingles — this an elective shot. You don’t need to get it, but if you don’t want shingles, it’s worth it. Just ask anyone who had shingles and what you’ll get is an unhappy, possibly horror story.

So for folks 50 and older, this shot is for you. Now, the next step is what about insurance. I have learned to never, ever answer insurance questions — because if I’m wrong, guess what. You’re right if you’re thinking what I just thought.

Medicare pays for the shot. Medicare Part D covers it, which means it’s given at the pharmacy. What about those not on Medicare: Call the phone number on your card and find out if they do, and where you should get it. For most, it’s covered completely or with a co-pay, but I don’t know if it counts as part of your deductible. The person on the other end of the line should be able to tell you that.

Now, back to how you should make the decision. Read about shingles or talk to someone who had it; you’re at risk forever if you had chickenpox as a kid. Next, realize that you probably will have side effects. I had pain in the arm for a couple of days and felt a bit feverish — no biggie, really — and then decide if those side effects are worth it. That’s how to do it.

My spin: Only 1 in 3 people who could get the shingles vaccine have gotten it. That number is quite low. I think that many haven’t gotten it because we’ve become vaccine-numb. Better to get this vaccine than suffer the horrific pain that some have experienced.