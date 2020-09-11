Dr. Zorba Paster: Fatal and crippling falls are avoidable

Every year at this time, I think of falls. Falls are not seasonal, but so many Wisconsinites are up on ladders at this time of year cleaning out gutters.
Whether they’re age 20, 40, 60 or 80, too many Wisconsin folks are out on those ladders doing outside stuff — tree trimming, washing windows. It’s stuff that might be fine to do when you’re in your 20s but you shouldn’t do in your 70s and 80s.
Yes, I know the argument: “I’ve done it for years, doc. Why should I stop now? I know what I’m doing. I can do it with my eyes closed.”
Really? With your eyes closed? Eyes wide shut is what I say.
Accidents are a leading cause of death, more so in men than in women. In young men, it’s car accidents, motorcycle accidents (we called the bikes by the horrible name of “donor cycles” when I worked in the ER). But when you’re older, it’s those injuries on ladders, on the street and in the house that can kill you.
Older folks might tell me, “If I die, that’s OK.” Uh, huh. Is it OK for your family and loved ones to know you died senselessly in an accident? I don’t think so.
And what if you don’t die but you’re instead disabled for the rest of your life? You can’t do the things you want and need to have others do things for you.
Falls are dangerous things. And, as I said, they happen not just up above from ladders but from household accidents, too.
Let’s start with ladders. I recently had a 95-year-old patient of mine who insisted on changing a light bulb because “it was there.” She wanted to change the bulb herself, even though her children said, “Wait for us. We’ll do it for you.”
So she got up on a chair, slipped off, broke her back and, unfortunately, died several weeks later. She was independent until that fall — the fall is what took her life. Senseless.
Another guy in my practice decided to trim the trees in his yard. Yep, you guessed it — up on the ladder. He had done it plenty of times before, but this time the ladder moved, buckled, and down he went.
Six rib fractures later, he’s still around, but so is the pain. He should have had a younger person do his bidding, but he was too stubborn to ask or too cheap to hire someone.
I wouldn’t call that an intelligent move. Would you?
So, bottom line: One step up, on a good ladder, with a railing to hold on to for security. If you’re in your 70s and spry, that’s OK. If you’re not that stable, even one step up is too many.
Use your judgment or, better yet, the judgment of a loved one you live with or your children. They’ll give you the right answer.
Next step, get a pencil and paper — or, if you’re savvy, get out your smartphone and make a list.
Do you have night lights in your house so when nature calls at night you don’t trip in the dark and fall?
Are you safe in the shower or do you need grab bars — good grab bars? What about a shower chair with arms? Do you have non-slip shower shoes?
The bathroom is probably the most common place for serious accidents to occur. When you poop, especially if you’re constipated, you might be a little woozy when you get off the john. Who wants “death by toilet”? I certainly don’t. Put grab bars up there if you’re unsteady.
Do you have throw rugs around the house? You might need to toss them out or put them away so they don’t become a tripping hazard.
And check your staircases. Are there solid railings on both sides to help steady yourself going up and down? You know what my mom said: “Two railings are better than one.” And we lived in a bi-level.
How about outside spaces? Are they well-lit with safe steps? We just put in new LED bulbs to brighten things up around the outside of our house. You can, too. Those puppies last a long time, and I love the brightness.
Go through every space you visit in your home life — inside and out — and check off what you might need to adult-proof your house.
Now, here’s the hard part: Are you vain? Most of us are, a bit, whether we think it or not. Many a seniors won’t wear hearing aids because they don’t want to look old. Same goes for using canes and walkers.
If you need one, get one. If you’re not sure, then go to physical therapy to get checked. Those PTs know what they’re doing.
And if you have something to help you get around, use it. I can’t tell you how often patients wobble into my office and say they have a cane but it’s at home or in the car. Really? What good is it doing there?
Think of a walker as your buddy, your friend, your wing-man. Give it a name. Make it a friend. Do whatever you need to make sure it’s near you when you need it — that’s what a buddy does.
In our area, there’s been a remarkable program called “Only Leaves Should Fall,” often held at senior centers. People get evaluated, get educated, and learn balance exercises. If you’re a senior, call your local senior center to see if there is something offered in your area.
My spin: Last year alone, 30,000 seniors in the U.S. died from falls, a 30% increase from 2007. The time has come to take action — something you can do without a co-pay. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.
