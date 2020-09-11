Dr. Zorba Paster: Fatal and crippling falls are avoidable

Falls are dangerous things. And, as I said, they happen not just up above from ladders but from household accidents, too.

Let’s start with ladders. I recently had a 95-year-old patient of mine who insisted on changing a light bulb because “it was there.” She wanted to change the bulb herself, even though her children said, “Wait for us. We’ll do it for you.”

So she got up on a chair, slipped off, broke her back and, unfortunately, died several weeks later. She was independent until that fall — the fall is what took her life. Senseless.

Another guy in my practice decided to trim the trees in his yard. Yep, you guessed it — up on the ladder. He had done it plenty of times before, but this time the ladder moved, buckled, and down he went.

Six rib fractures later, he’s still around, but so is the pain. He should have had a younger person do his bidding, but he was too stubborn to ask or too cheap to hire someone.

I wouldn’t call that an intelligent move. Would you?

So, bottom line: One step up, on a good ladder, with a railing to hold on to for security. If you’re in your 70s and spry, that’s OK. If you’re not that stable, even one step up is too many.