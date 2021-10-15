Dr. Zorba Paster: Exercise makes a difference for children's physical and mental health

Last week, we talked about the importance of feeding your kids a good breakfast at home or at school to start their day. It helps them tremendously when it comes to learning. We also talked about how shutting off that screen before bedtime encourages sleep and cuts down on insomnia.

Now, on to activity and exercise — and I’m not talking about mouse wrist action, but the real stuff. Getting kids out of the house to move those muscles is critical.

Exercise goes hand-in-hand with limiting screen time, and that means for parents, too. If you’re on the phone looking at cat videos when you should be watching your kids kick the soccer ball, what are you telling them?

Balancing electronic media use with exercise is a challenge for all of us. Show by example.

When my wife, Penny, and I were raising our four kids, sports were an important part of the equation. I’m not talking about watching the Packers or Badgers, but getting our kids into sports. It was healthy for their bodies and their minds.