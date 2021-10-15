Dr. Zorba Paster: Exercise makes a difference for children's physical and mental health

Last week, we talked about the importance of feeding your kids a good breakfast at home or at school to start their day. It helps them tremendously when it comes to learning. We also talked about how shutting off that screen before bedtime encourages sleep and cuts down on insomnia.
Now, on to activity and exercise — and I’m not talking about mouse wrist action, but the real stuff. Getting kids out of the house to move those muscles is critical.
Exercise goes hand-in-hand with limiting screen time, and that means for parents, too. If you’re on the phone looking at cat videos when you should be watching your kids kick the soccer ball, what are you telling them?
Balancing electronic media use with exercise is a challenge for all of us. Show by example.
When my wife, Penny, and I were raising our four kids, sports were an important part of the equation. I’m not talking about watching the Packers or Badgers, but getting our kids into sports. It was healthy for their bodies and their minds.
A study a few years ago in the journal Pediatrics showed how important it is to get our kids active. This is especially true with kids who have experienced what is termed an “adverse childhood event” such as physical abuse, emotional neglect, parental alcohol or drug misuse, parental incarceration and, worst of all, sexual abuse.
The study, the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, looked at 10,000 teens from 1994 and on, tracking how they did physically, mentally, emotionally, financially, etc., as they became adults.
Researchers were looking to see if sports participation reduced the kids’ chances of becoming depressed, anxious adults. And the answer was yes.
Let me digress a bit. Chronic mental illness, with depression leading the pack, is common. Half of it begins by age 14, with 75% occurring by age 24. In other words, folks, it starts young and lasts a long, long time.
So get this: Sports not only might reduce the risk of obesity and its attendant friend, diabetes, but also might play a role in fending off mental illness. I call this a win-win-win.
Get those shots
Now on to immunizations. I never, ever thought immunizations would be political. That certainly was not the case when it came to polio and DPT — diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.
The Hib vaccine, protecting against Haemophilus influenza type B, has nearly wiped out childhood meningitis.
But now, because of COVID-19, many of our kids have not received all their shots. If your child hasn’t, call your doctor and get your child in for those immunizations.
And don’t forget, it’s flu season once again. Get that flu shot for your kids now.
There is one childhood immunization that is political, the anti-cancer vaccine HPV, the virus that causes cervical cancer in women and head and neck cancer in men. I had three male patients who died in the last few years because of HPV-related cancer.
Studies have shown the best time to give this vaccine, when it will offer lifelong protection, is about the age of 9 or 10. There are some parents who think they are giving permission for their middle school kids to have sex when they give the HPV vaccine. Really? People think this? Yes, really!
A study in the British Medical Journal showed beyond a shadow of a doubt that the vaccine works. In 2008, Scotland developed a national HPV immunization program for girls. Since then, they analyzed the pap tests for approximately 140,000 women, comparing vaccinated women to unvaccinated women.
What they found blew them away. Among the vaccinated women, there was a nearly 90% reduction in abnormal paps, and hardly any of the HPV-vaccinated women developed cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine is the first cancer vaccine we have.
So, with this in mind, why don’t all parents have their children immunized? Can you guess it? Perhaps they’re the goofy anti-vaxxers or believe the crazy idea that a shot to a middle schooler promotes promiscuity as a teenager.
My spin: Protect our kids. Encourage them to eat right, exercise and get immunized. That’s what a good parent does. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.